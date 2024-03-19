With 70% institutional ownership, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Cooper-Standard Holdings' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 70% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cooper-Standard Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Cooper-Standard Holdings

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cooper-Standard Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Cooper-Standard Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cooper-Standard Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Story continues

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 5.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Thrivent Investment Management Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.6% of common stock, and Millstreet Capital Management LLC holds about 5.4% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Jeffrey Edwards, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Cooper-Standard Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$7.9m worth of stock in the US$240m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Cooper-Standard Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.