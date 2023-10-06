With 70% ownership of the shares, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

52% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 70% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Cooper-Standard Holdings.

View our latest analysis for Cooper-Standard Holdings

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cooper-Standard Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Cooper-Standard Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Story continues

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 5.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Thrivent Investment Management Inc., with ownership of 19%. With 6.8% and 5.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. and Millstreet Capital Management LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Jeffrey Edwards directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cooper-Standard Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$6.7m worth of stock in the US$213m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Cooper-Standard Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Cooper-Standard Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.