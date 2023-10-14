About 700 workers who build Ford F-150 Lighting to be temporarily laid off

About 700 employees who build the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning will be laid off temporarily, but it has nothing to do with the 2023 UAW strike, Ford Motor Co. told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday.

“We are adjusting the schedule at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center because of multiple constraints, including the supply chain and working through processing and delivering vehicles held for quality checks after restarting production in August," Ford spokeswoman Jessica Enoch said.

Ford has asked the "C" crew not to report to work starting Monday. After that, different crews will rotate on layoff for a series of weeks, she said.

Cost drops for some F-150 Lightning trucks

Meanwhile, Ford is also offering a $7,500 incentive on 2023 XLT and Lariat models. The XLT starts at about $55,000 and may cost up to $73,000, depending on amenities. The Lariat starts at about $70,000. These prices don't reflect delivery fees and taxes.

Ford is closing out the model year as it begins making the new 2024 F-150 Lightning, which has unique new features, and incentives are meant to make room for new inventory, Ford spokesman Marty Gunsberg said.

Certain Lightning models also qualify for a $7,500 tax credit.

Ford shut down F-150 Lightning production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn for six weeks to add production capacity this year.

From January through September, Ford sold 12,260 Lightning trucks. The company revealed its 2024 Lightning in September. Ford has stepped up its focus on hybrid trucks for buyers not yet sold on the idea of electric vehicles.

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on the site formerly known as Twitter @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Temporary layoffs for about 700 Ford F-150 Lightning workers