7039.25 thousand units Deviation in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Growth due to Increasing Demand For HEVs And EVs - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market between 2021 and 2025 is 7,039.25 thousand units, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy in the region. The on-road dynamic wireless charging systems will fuel the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market growth in North America over the forecast period. The residential charging systems segment dominated the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for HEVs and EVs is a major factor driving the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market share growth. HEVs and EVs are mainly powered by batteries. The battery pack in hybrid vehicles needs to tolerate heavy charge (due to sudden braking) and heavy discharge (for sudden speed boost). In addition, the state of charge (SoC) must be kept up to 80%, which will keep space for regenerative charging and, at the same time, discharge sufficient energy for a power boost. This increasing demand for electric vehicles would increase the need for technological advancements like inductive wireless charging in the global EVs market.

Market Challenge: The high installation cost will be a major challenge for the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market share growth during the forecast period. With the introduction of new technologies, manufacturers or their supply chains often face certain hindrances that can challenge the mass-scale adoption of those technologies. The cost associated with the implementation of the technology on a commercial scale is relatively higher than conventional technology. This is attributable to the high cost of components used in the manufacturing and installation of the system. The huge price difference between wireless and wired charging systems compels end-users to adopt wired systems, thereby posing a challenge to market growth.

Vendor Landscape

The automotive inductive wireless charging systems market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The automotive inductive wireless charging systems market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 97.44% Market growth 2021-2025 7039.25 th units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 54.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, ConvenientPower HK Limited, Energizer Holdings Inc., Evatran Group Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., MediaTek Inc., Momentum Dynamics, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., and WiTricity Corporation Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

