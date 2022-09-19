U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

70mai Launches the First 360° Rotatable Dash Cam

·2 min read

Meet Omni, your all-around guardian with 24h AI motion detection

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- 70mai, an industry-leading auto intelligence company dedicated to driving smart innovations with its break-through products, announced the launch of the Dash Cam Omni. The patented 360° rotating design solved a pain point of similar products in which the image became distorted due to its large field of view. Omni is the first dash cam from 70mai that utilizes an AI algorithm to boost car safety during parking surveillance. To explore more about Omni, please visit http://omni.70mai.com.

Omni provides superb night vision. Empowered by PureCel®Plus-S HDR technology, Omni can adjust exposure balance and reduce image noise with ease in low-light or high-contrast environments. No need to worry about driving at night since Omni has your back.

Thanks to its 360° rotating design, Omni records the most complete view with no blind spots while minimizing distortion of images to ensure the clarity of details. The camera also shoots emergency video 2 seconds prior to a collision, which guarantees all important details are captured. During parking mode, AI motion detection allows Omni to identify suspicious figures around your car and will rotate to the spots of activity while recording the emergency footage. You'll even get a real-time alert via your app* when you are away from your car.

"Innovation is the consistent pursuit of 70mai. It's the first time that we have brought in an electric motor to a dash camera. Our team has overcome unprecedented challenges and technical issues and now proudly can say that Omni is a truly smart, flexible, multi-functional 360° full-view dash camera." -- Product Lead from 70mai

The pre order starts in October 2022, visit http://omni.70mai.com to learn more about Omni and sign up for a special deal.

* The app alert function requires a 4G Hardwire Kit, sold separately

For media requires, please contact globalmarketing@70mai.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/70mai-launches-the-first-360-rotatable-dash-cam-301626943.html

SOURCE 70mai

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c0041.html

