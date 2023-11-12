With 71% ownership, Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Red Hill Minerals' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

58% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 71% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Red Hill Minerals regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Red Hill Minerals.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Red Hill Minerals?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Red Hill Minerals, for yourself, below.

Red Hill Minerals is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Tony Poli, with ownership of 23%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 20% and 14%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Joshua Pitt, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Red Hill Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Red Hill Minerals Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a AU$198m stake in this AU$278m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 15%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

