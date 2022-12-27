U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.25
    +23.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,583.00
    +208.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,129.00
    +53.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.70
    +14.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.22
    +0.66 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.49 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.73
    -0.24 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2440
    +0.3840 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.40
    -20.89 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.54
    -0.41 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

71 top VCs landed on Insider's 2022 list of investors to watch. Here's what they're looking for in startups to back in 2023

Madeline Renbarger,Stephanie Palazzolo,Darius Rafieyan,Samantha Stokes
·2 min read
Jillian Williams, Rex Salisbury, Nancy Torres, and Brian Hollins on a blue background with 8-bit style dollar signs
From left, Jillian Williams, Rex Salisbury, Nancy Torres, and Brian Hollins.Jillian Williams; Rex Salisbury; Nancy Torres; Brian Hollins; Marianne Ayala/Insider

  • Despite a tumultuous market for startup investing, VCs still landed top deals at hot startups.

  • Behind these successes were the smart and savvy rising-star VCs working to transform the industry.

  • Here are some of the rising stars of venture capital who are names to watch in 2023.

After 2021 broke fundraising records for venture capital, the tech industry and startups faced a much-rockier economic climate in 2022. Persistent inflation, a collapse in venture funding, and fear in the public markets all shook startup land this year, forcing many companies to cut costs and conduct layoffs.

Despite the economic downturn, many VC firms were able to raise billions in capital for "megafunds," which have over $1 billion in them.

And many young enterprising venture capitalists at those firms and many more were able to source lucrative deals at top startups and wow their peers as up-and-coming stars in the industry.

Insider asked the VCs we named in last year's rising-stars list and the general public to nominate this year's most promising venture investors. Insider threw in a few picks of our own based on investors' performance throughout this year.

The investors selected come from a wide variety of backgrounds, from associates to founding partners at their funds.

For instance, OMERS Ventures' Chrissy Farr made the jump to healthtech investing after working as a journalist covering the venture industry for CNBC. At the same time, Rex Salisbury left the storied firm Andreessen Horowitz to start his own venture fund, Cambrian Ventures, earlier this year.

Other investors, like General Catalyst's Johnson Yang and Bessemer Venture Partners' Alexandra Sukin, gained their first investing experience while still in college.

And for the first time, there are more women on the list then men, which indicates more women are being brought into the talent pipeline of the traditionally male-dominated venture-capital industry.

Subscribe to Insider to meet the 71 rising-star VCs who wowed their industry peers and are the names to watch in 2023.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

    STORY: There were signs that mainland China’s biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai. People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.“I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution,” 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.Shanghai’s streets in particular – even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.That’s when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown… and hardly anyone went outside.China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.However, health experts and residents worry that China’s statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.And the country’s health system has been under enormous strain.Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.

  • Top pop culture moments of 2022: Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and an Oscars slap

    Look back at the biggest moments that defined the entertainment world in 2022, including box office blockbusters and unexpected celebrity weddings.

  • Electric Vehicles Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Industry. 3 Things Investors Need to Know

    Tesla, like almost every other EV stock, has fallen sharply this year. Before buying the dip, make sure you understand the big picture.

  • Deadly lake-effect snow in western New York

    AccuWeather's Bree Guy discusses the snow storm in upstate New York, as well as what lies ahead for the storm.

  • The Year 2022: The world reacts to the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

    Just a few short weeks after celebrating her 70th year on the throne, the world mourned the loss of the longest-serving British monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II.

  • 29 Acting Duos (And One Trio And One Cast) Whose Chemistry On TV Was So Amazing That It Was Simply The Best Of The Year

    They were only in one episode together, and yet Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien from Stranger Things had some of the best chemistry ever.View Entire Post ›

  • Latam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer

    After a sharp drop in Latin American deals in 2022, bankers expect a slow recovery next year, led by M&A. IPOs may take longer to resume, due to high global interest rates. The volume of M&A deals in Latin America fell 35% this year, to $86 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Roderick Greenlees, global investment banking head at Itau Unibanco Holding SA, said the total value of M&A, although lower than the record year of 2021, was within historical range in the years before.

  • All The Memes, Moments And Mess We Were Obsessed With In 2022

    Can you believe Elmo and Rocco were feuding in 2022?

  • Winter storm leaves Buffalo under several feet of snow

    A powerful blizzard over the weekend killed more than two dozen people in western New York and dumped several feet of snow on the city of Buffalo.

  • USC’s Luke Huard is a candidate for offensive coordinator in the SEC

    Also included in this story about a USC staffer is a note about Lincoln Riley's younger brother, Garrett Riley.

  • Royal family's first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II

    The British royal family marked their first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September. CBS News' Roxana Saberi reports on King Charles' Christmas message and the absence of Prince Harry and Megan, and then Nigel Fletcher, a political historian at King's College London, joins CBS News to discuss how the royal family traditions are adapting.

  • NY Governor: snow storm isn't over yet

    New York's governor warned that the danger is from a massive blizzard is not over as communities near Buffalo brace for as much as an additional foot of snow. (Dec. 26)

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land

    As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.

  • Japanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S.

    Japanese companies have inked several deals to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, with an up to 10 years basic agreement reached with Oman LNG and a 20 year deal signed with U.S.-based Venture Global on Tuesday. Global LNG supply has been tight since Russia invaded Ukraine and cut gas supply flows to Europe, leading European nations to import record amounts of LNG cargoes, straining global supplies and elevating prices. Top Japanese electricity generator JERA, and trading houses Mitsui & Co and Itochu Corp all signed supply deals with Oman LNG for a total of 2.35 million tonnes per year, state news agency ONA reported on Tuesday.

  • WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs’ walk-off OT win vs. Cardinals

    Hear what Tom Brady had to say after Sunday night's comeback win in overtime over the Arizona Cardinals

  • Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

    Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other

  • More than 6,000 children killed, hurt by gunfire in 2022: Report

    More than 6,000 children have been killed or injured in the United States by gunfire in 2022, the most ever recorded in the nine-year history of a nonprofit that tracks shooting incidents. With five days to go in the year, the Gun Violence Archive found that 6,023 U.S. children 17 years old or younger have been killed or hurt in gunfire this year, surpassing the 5,708 killed or hurt 2021. The Gun Violence Archive said it was the most children to die or be injured by gunfire in a single year since it started keeping track in 2014.

  • 22 Oh So Satisfying Photos That Briefly Made Me Forget That I Am, In Fact, Exhausted

    These photos make my brain very, very happy. 😌View Entire Post ›

  • Former Coppin State Basketball Player Sues Assistant Coach for Sexual Assault and Blackmail

    Somebody call up the Netflix writers, because this scandal was made for the screen. A former Coppin State University basketball player is suing an assistant basketball coach for manipulating him into sending nudes and sexually suggestive texts, and blackmailing him into taping a sexual encounter before leaking all content when he refused to engage further.