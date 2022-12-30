U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

$711+ Billion Worldwide Commercial Printing Services Industry to 2031 - APAC was the Largest Region in 2021

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Commercial Printing Services Market

Global Commercial Printing Services Market
Global Commercial Printing Services Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Printing Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial printing services market.

The global commercial printing services market is expected to grow from $633.67 billion in 2021 to $647.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.14%. The commercial printing services market is expected to reach $711.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.39%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The commercial printing services market consists of the sale of commercial printing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to printing service for businesses. Commercial printing services mean the collection of services, including bulk printing, mass printing, binding, composition, layout design, and press production.

The main printing types of commercial printing services include offset lithography printing, digital printing, flexographic printing, screen printing, gravure printing, and other printing types.

Lithography is a printing technique that employs a flat stone or metal plate on which the image areas are worked with a greasy substance to ensure that the ink adheres to them, while the non-image areas are made ink-repellent. The prints made in commercial printing services include images, paintings, pattern, and other prints. The applications of commercial printing services include advertising, periodicals, catalogues, office products, directories, labels, and wrappers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial printing service market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial printing service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The commercial printing services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides commercial printing services market statistics, including commercial printing services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a commercial printing services market share, detailed commercial printing services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the commercial printing services industry. This commercial printing services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The growing advertising needs of enterprises across the globe is driving the growth of commercial printing services. Advertising helps businesses to reach the right audience with positive and focused messaging that converts potential customers into paying customers and also helps to reach the right audience with targeted messaging that converts potential consumers into loyal customers.

Furthermore, according to the Pitch Madison Advertising Outlook Report 2022, In India, ad spending on print media increased by 39% to 16,595 crores in 2021 from 11,925 crores the previous year. Therefore, the growing advertising needs of enterprises across the globe will increase the demand for commercial printing services during the forecast period.

The green commercial printers are a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial printing service market. The commercial printing service providers are adopting green commercial printers that employ environmentally friendly paper, inks, varnishes, and chemicals, as well as waste reduction and reuse.

For instance, in January 2021, Solopress, a UK-based company, announced the launch of a new range of environmentally friendly print products called Solopress Green. The new line includes a variety of high-quality items that are printed on recycled paper types.

Also, all carbon emissions are compensated by funding climate-related projects. Customers can generate an outstanding suite of eco-friendly stationery and promotional print with options such as Business Cards, Flyers & Leaflets, Postcards, Greetings Cards, and Stickers, as well as additional goods slated for the future.

The countries covered in the commercial printing service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$647.23 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$711.23 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Commercial Printing Services Market Characteristics

3. Commercial Printing Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Commercial Printing Services

5. Commercial Printing Services Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Commercial Printing Services Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Commercial Printing Services Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Commercial Printing Services Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Commercial Printing Services Market, Segmentation By Printing Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Offset Lithography Printing

  • Digital Printing

  • Flexographic Printing

  • Screen Printing

  • Gravure Printing

  • Other Printing Types

6.2. Global Commercial Printing Services Market, Segmentation By Print Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Image

  • Painting

  • Pattern

  • Other Print Types

6.3. Global Commercial Printing Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Advertising

  • Periodicals

  • Catalogs

  • Office Products

  • Directories

  • Labels and Wrappers

7. Commercial Printing Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Commercial Printing Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Commercial Printing Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1e86gy

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


