$ 713.01 million Growth Expected in the Microbiomes Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring 4D pharma Plc, Evelo Biosciences Inc. Among Others|Technavio

·4 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

4D Pharma Plc, Evelo Biosciences Inc., and Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS will emerge as major microbiomes market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microbiomes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microbiomes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The microbiomes market is expected to grow by USD 713.01 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the microbiomes market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The microbiomes market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Microbiomes Market Participants:

4D Pharma Plc
4D Pharma Plc is using the gut microbiome to develop therapeutics for cancer, asthma, and other conditions of CNS.

Evelo Biosciences Inc.
Evelo Biosciences Inc. in collaboration with Mayo Clinic investigators is developing advanced immuno-microbiome-based therapies for cancer.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS
Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS is working on the human microbiome whilst exploring the potential of rehabilitating the gut microbiome.

https://www.technavio.com/report/microbiome-market-industry-analysis

Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Microbiomes market is segmented as below:

  • Application

o Therapeutics

o Diagnostics

  • Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia

o ROW

The microbiomes market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases. In addition, other factors such as the significant number of collaborations for developing microbiome therapeutics, the growing focus on developing biosensors and genetic circuits, and the developments in the regulatory framework are expected to trigger the microbiomes market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

Related Report on Healthcare Include:
Global Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market- The anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market- The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented by application (clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/microbiome-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-713-01-million-growth-expected-in-the-microbiomes-market-covid-19-focused-reportfeaturing-4d-pharma-plc-evelo-biosciences-inc-among-otherstechnavio-301297298.html

SOURCE Technavio

