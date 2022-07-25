72 Award Recipients Champions ESG For A Sustainable World At The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022
SINGAPORE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The region's leading NGO Enterprise Asia is pleased to confer the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 to 72 outstanding award recipients for championing ESG to build a resilient world and a sustainable future for all.
Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition program across Asia initiated by Enterprise Asia. The AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices.
Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, "The pandemic has catalyzed our growth as people and as a society, and this is only the beginning of a much greater transformation. Through collaboration and partnership, we can deliver the required investments and actions to accelerate progress in social, environmental, and economic sectors."
According to Dr Eugene Chien, Chairman of the AREA Judging Committee, "I am proud that many of the participants this year have strived to adopt this practice as well as manage the continuance of their CSR initiatives and evolve them into larger ventures. This results in projects that are more sustainable, of greater relevance to the target community, and create a meaningful positive change in society."
Since 2011, the AREA has been recognizing businesses from various industries while honoring their achievements in the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Responsible Business Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting. This year, a total of 260 submissions across 19 countries/regions have undergone a stringent judging process which is based on the 3 criterion of effectiveness and reach, relevance, and sustainability, and only 100 impactful CSR programs and 3 business leaders were accorded as winners.
The recipients of the Responsible Business Leadership Category which recognizes leaders who are strong advocates for responsible entrepreneurship and at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and in promoting the sustainability agenda within their organizations and their communities include Tsai Hong-Tu, Chairman of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd, from Taiwan, and Dr. Jacques Marcille, Managing Director of Kulara Water Co., Ltd. From Cambodia.
Other notable award recipients are CPC Corporation Taiwan under the Green Leadership category with its program "Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry"; Far Eastern New Century Corporation under the Circular Economy Leadership category with its "Green Growth through Circular Economy" program; KWG Living Group Holdings Limited of China, Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad of Malaysia and AUO Corporation of Taiwan under the Corporate Governance category; Energy Development Corporation of Philippines, Government Housing Bank of Thailand, and SinoPac Holdings under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category; PT Pupuk Kujang of Indonesia and LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited of Thailand under the Social Empowerment category.
Prior to the AREA, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2022 was held in the day. The virtual summit was convened with over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and CSR practitioners from 19 countries/regions.
Themed "The ZERO Shift", the summit provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and CSR practitioners to explore the application of the net-zero approach to the entirety of the sustainability equation to achieve zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality.
The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the summit's opening that "We must work collectively to adhere to E.S.G. – environmental, social, and governance to build a sustainable world along with rapid economic advancement; and consistent and transparent E.S.G. reporting will help contribute to zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality."
The speakers were Kim-See Lim, Regional Director of East Asia & the Pacific of International Finance Corporation (IFC); Dr. Naoki Adachi, Executive Director of Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity, and CEO & Founder of Response Ability Inc.; Dr. Niven Huang, ASPAC ESG Leader of KPMG Taiwan; Olivier Trecco, Head of ASEAN, Japan, Australia of ESG Solutions Sustainable1; Monica Bae, Regional Lead - Capital Markets APAC of CDP; Daniele Mae C Coronacion, Climate Change and Sustainability Services Manager of Ernst & Young Global Delivery Services; Dr. Allinnettes Adigue, Head of the ASEAN Regional Hub of Global Reporting Initiative; Kevin Milla, Consultant, Carbon Specialist of Paia Consulting; Alexandra Tracy, Founder and President of Hoi Ping Ventures; Ali Mohamed Ali, Founder of OxEarth and CEO of Destination EMEA of Independent Consultant, United Nations Global Compact; Duncan Lee, Director of Investment Environmental, Social & Governance, Group Investment of AIA Group; Lt. General Sudhir Sharma, Advisor to Enterprise Asia; Ben Kellard, Director of Business Strategy of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership; Ivy Kuo, Partner and PwC Asia Pacific ESG Leader of PwC China ESG Services; Anirban Ghosh, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mahindra Group; Dr. Mushtaq Memon, Regional Coordinator, United Nations Environment Programme.
The AREA and ICS 2022 are supported by CSRone, the Global Reporting Initiative, India CSR Network, Malaysian Business Council of Cambodia (MBCC), Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, and SME Magazine as media partners and Evogenetic Studio as the Official Production Partner.
RECIPIENTS OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022
RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP
NAME
ORGANIZATION
COUNTRY/REGION
Tsai Hong-Tu
Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Taiwan
Joseph Huang
E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd
Taiwan
Dr. Jacques Marcille
Kulara Water Co., Ltd.
Cambodia
SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd
The Future is Ours to Define
Taiwan
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd
Lighting up the Stars and Inspiring Hope
Taiwan
Aspire Systems
Harihara Subramanian Scholarship
India
Celcom Axiata Berhad
Community Reliefs, Digital Entrepreneurship & Equity in Education
Malaysia
Chugai Pharma Taiwan
Cycling for Charity
Taiwan
CK Power Public Company Limited
Hinghoi: Renewable Energy for Sustainable Community
Thailand
CPC Corporation Taiwan
The Guardian Angels of CPC, Taiwan
Taiwan
DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
DBS Taiwan's Effort Towards Zero Food Waste
Taiwan
E Ink Holdings Inc.
eRead for The Future
Taiwan
Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.
Big City Street Art Festival
Taiwan
Farglory Life Co.,Ltd.
Farglory Life Insurance Infinite Love Support Vulnerable Groups Program
Taiwan
Fubon Life Insurance
Fubon Life Transportation and Medical Assistance Program for Elderly Cancer Patients
Taiwan
Government Savings Bank
Car and Motorcycle Title Loan
Thailand
KDN Company Limited
Krisy Kreme Super60
Thailand
Krungthai Bank PCL.
Paotang App
Thailand
LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited
My School Project
Thailand
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Dementia Friendly Program
Taiwan
NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd
Nu Skin Southeast Asia Children's Heart Fund (SEACHF)
Singapore
PETRA Group
Providing Solutions for Humanity through Sustainable Technology
Malaysia
President Chain Store Corp.
7-ELEVEN In-store Spare Change Donation Brings Back The Love Together
Taiwan
Prince Holding Group
Chen Zhi Scholarship
Cambodia
Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)
Renewable Energy Project and Sustainable Development for the Community
Thailand
PT Badak NGL
Salin Swara (Sampah Keliling Swadaya Masyarakat) Social Innovation in Waste Management
Indonesia
PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali - UBJOM Rembang
Empowered Women in Agriculture (Wanita Berdaya Tani Community)
Indonesia
PT Polytama Propindo
Mang Covid (Covid-19 Prevention Management)
Indonesia
PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur
Community Empowerment Program for Coral Reef Media Plantation by KIMASEA Group
Indonesia
PT Pupuk Kujang
Kampung NanasKu: Pineapple Cultivation and Processing Based On Community Empowerment
Indonesia
S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited
S&P Value for a Better Community
Thailand
SinoPac Holdings
Organizing Song of Life for the Elderly: Record the Stories of Taiwan
Taiwan
Sinyi Realty Inc.
Deeply Rooted in Communities for a Sustainable Future
Taiwan
SPEEDWIND DISTRIBUTIONS Co., Ltd.
Giving with Heart - CSR Initiative
Cambodia
Tai O Heritage Hotel
Promoting Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Heritage Conservation
Hong Kong
Taiwan Business Bank
Trust Combines Urban Renewal to Create A Well-being Life
Taiwan
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd
The 10th "Three-Generation Walk for Health": Digital Technology Increases Impact on Social Welfare
Taiwan
The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd.
"Love The Earth" Painting Shimen Public Welfare Activity
Taiwan
Tourism Authority Of Thailand
Leader in Opening the Phuket Sandbox for Foreign Tourists
Thailand
TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd
Sharing Happiness with Our Community
Thailand
INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
BAT Taiwan
Be The Change – Putting People and Our Society First
Taiwan
Darfon Electronics Corp.
HAPPY Darfon
Taiwan
Energy Development Corporation
Honing Nation Builders: Keitech Technical-Vocational Scholarships
Philippines
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Talent Development: Roots in Taiwan, Eyes in the World
Taiwan
Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
Giving it All to Support Our Biggest Asset – Human Capital
Taiwan
President Chain Store Corp.
The Age-friendly Store
Taiwan
SinoPac Holdings
SinoPac Sustainable Talent Development Project
Taiwan
Systex Corporation
Young Turing Program
Taiwan
Taiwan Power Company
Cultivating Oustanding Athletes, Deepening the Positive Impact of Taipower
Taiwan
TNG Holdings Vietnam
Remuneration Policy for the Employees in Response to COVID-19
Vietnam
UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.
USANA's Health and Wellness
Philippines
HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Vaccine 100
Thailand
CPC Corporation Taiwan
CPC Stations, Near to Convenience
Taiwan
Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd
Healthy Lifestyle, Go Sporty
Taiwan
IRPC Public Company Limited
VAJIRA LAB: Healthcare Security for Society
Thailand
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Shero Cancer Care Activation Program
Taiwan
GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
AIA Thailand
AIA Go Green: Cashless and Paperless Initiatives
Thailand
Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Pioneer in Green Finance, Establish the Benchmark in Sustainable Finance
Taiwan
Colliers International Property Consultants (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Colliers Elevate the Built Environment
China
CPC Corporation Taiwan
Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry
Taiwan
DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
DBS Taiwan's Green Finance Initiatives
Taiwan
E Ink Holdings Inc.
Sustainable ePaper Enables Smart and Green Retail
Taiwan
Electricity Generating Public Company Limited
EGCO Ecosystem
Thailand
Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd
Build Low-Carbon and Eco-Friendly Department
Taiwan
Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd
Largest Fishery Hybrid Solar PV Project at Coastal Mudflats in China
China
Hotai Finance Corporation
Green Agricultural Innovation through Custom Installment Plans
Taiwan
Hunya Foods Co., Ltd.
Forever-Love Sustainable Pineapple Cake Gift Box
Taiwan
Kulara Water Co., Ltd.
Towards A Greener Growth and Unique Recognition
Cambodia
KWG Living Group Holdings Limited
KWG ESG Initiative
China
MM Mega Market (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Multi-Site Solar Roof Project
Vietnam
Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
A Step Towards Net Zero as a Pioneer of Green Change
Taiwan
President Chain Store Corp.
Plastic Reduction Promotion
Taiwan
SinoPac Holdings
Building a Smart Green Energy Ecosphere
Taiwan
Sinyi Realty Inc.
Net Zero Pathway for the Real Estate
Taiwan
Sodexo Singapore Pte Ltd
WasteWatch powered by Leanpath
Singapore
Taiwan Power Company
Energy Transition, Moving Towards Net Zero
Taiwan
Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited
Thai Life: Love The Earth
Thailand
TNG Holdings Vietnam
TNPower - Investment and Development of Renewable Energy Projects, Providing the Nation with Clean Energy
Vietnam
TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd
Innovation in Plastic Packaging for Waste Reduction
Thailand
Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines), Inc.
Doing Good Through Sustainable Choices
Philippines
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
AUO Corporation
ESG & Climate Committee Leads AUO Towards Net Zero
Taiwan
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Fostering Robust Governance and Risk Management
Taiwan
KWG Living Group Holdings Limited
KWG Corporate Governance
China
Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad
Delivering Sustainable Value Through Best Corporate Governance Practices
Malaysia
SM Investments Corporation
Governing for Good Corporate Citizenship
Philippines
UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.
USANA's Corporate Governance at a Glance
Philippines
CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation
Toward Net Zero with Organic Agroforestry Carbon Cycle
Taiwan
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Green Growth through Circular Economy
Taiwan
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)
PET Bottles Recycling to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Distribution
Thailand
Innolux Corporation
Create a Circular Factory - Go Green, Go Responsible, Go Sharing
Taiwan
CORPORATE SUSTAINBILITY REPORTING CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
CSR REPORT
COUNTRY/REGION
Asia Cement Corporation
Asia Cement Sustainable ESG Actions
Taiwan
E Ink Holdings Inc.
E Ink! We Make Surfaces Smart & Green
Taiwan
Energy Development Corporation
Regenerating for the Future: EDC 2020 Integrated Report
Philippines
Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd
Sustain for a Good Life
Taiwan
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Far Eastern New Century Sustainability Report
Taiwan
Farglory Life Co.,Ltd.
Farglory Life Insurance Corporate Sustainability Report
Taiwan
Fubon Life Insurance
Fubon Life Corporate Sustainability Report
Taiwan
Government Housing Bank
Sustainable [GH] Bank for Thai People
Thailand
Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)
Provincial Electricity Authority Sustainability Report 2020
Thailand
S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited
S&P Virtue for Sustainability
Thailand
SinoPac Holdings
Fulfillment of Sustainability Commitment and Be a Model of Sustainability
Taiwan
Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation
Start from the Heart and Demonstrate the Spirit of Sustainability - TDCC ESG Report
Taiwan
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd
"Sustainable Trust, Enriched Future" Taiwan Life 2020 Sustainability Report
Taiwan
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.
About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)
The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.
About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit
ICS Summit is a series of annual regional events in Asia which gathers top CSR leaders and practitioners to strengthen ties, share experiences and insights, as well as identify regional challenges and opportunities to shape Asia toward a more responsible, sustainable and progressive socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.
