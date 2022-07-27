72 hours left to save up to $1,300 on early-bird passes for Disrupt

If you live and breathe the startup life, you can’t afford to miss out on TechCrunch Disrupt October 18-20 in San Francisco. The grand matriarch of tech conferences features revolutionary startups, introduces game-changing technologies and brings the industry’s best and brightest icons, innovators, investors and change-makers to the stage. It’s where early-stage startup founders go to grow.

What’s more, you can’t afford to miss out on saving up to $1,300. You have just three days left to take advantage of our early-bird pricing. Buy your pass before July 29 at 11:59 pm PT and apply that chunk of cheddar to other startup essentials.

Disrupt is where startup founders go to strut their stuff and get noticed by influential execs eager to discover new companies pushing the boundaries of tech. Here’s what Rachael Wilcox, a creative producer at Volvo Cars, said when we asked what keeps her coming back to Disrupt.

“I love Disrupt because it features incredible companies. My work exposes me to lots of companies all over the world but, inevitably, I run across startups at Disrupt I haven't heard of yet. It's always fascinating to explore opportunities and find ways to work together.”

It’s also where startups go head-to-head in the Startup Battlefield pitch competition and launch on a global stage. This year, we’ve expanded the program, now called The Startup Battlefield 200 (SBF 200). This elite cohort, vetted and hand-picked by TC editors, will be the only startups exhibiting at Disrupt.

And only 20 of them will be chosen to pitch live to panels of discerning judges — in front of the entire Disrupt audience — for the $100,000 equity-free prize money. It’s not only thrilling to watch. The judges question the competitors and provide feedback, essentially turning this event into a masterclass on how to pitch investors.

Newsflash: It’s not too late to toss your hat into the ring. Read about the perks and opportunities (for starters, everything about it is free), and then hop to it. Apply to the SBF 200 today. We stop accepting applications on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

That’s just the tip of the startup iceberg. You also get access to world-class speakers, panel discussions on critical issues, prime networking territory, roundtable discussions that go deep on a single topic, how-to sessions so you don't have to reinvent the startup wheel and time to connect and be inspired by a community focused on changing the world.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18-20. You live and breathe the startup life. Buy your pass before July 29 at 11:59 pm (PT) and save up to $1,300 — so you can live and breathe a little easier.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

