With 72% ownership, SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS) insiders have a lot at stake

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in SNS Network Technology Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 2 shareholders own 58% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 72% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of SNS Network Technology Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SNS Network Technology Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SNS Network Technology Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that SNS Network Technology Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SNS Network Technology Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SNS Network Technology Berhad. With a 32% stake, CEO Yun Hung Ko is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 26% and 9.2% of the stock. Note that two of the top three shareholders are also Head of Marketing and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, once again pointing to significant ownership by company insiders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of SNS Network Technology Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of SNS Network Technology Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a RM414m stake in this RM573m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SNS Network Technology Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for SNS Network Technology Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

