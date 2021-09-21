$ 723.04 Mn growth opportunity in Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Pharmaceuticals Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global herpes treatment market is poised to grow by USD 723.04 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Latest market research report titled Herpes Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing prevalence of herpes infection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects of drugs might hamper market growth.

Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Herpes Treatment Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our herpes treatment market report covers the following areas:

Herpes Treatment Market size

Herpes Treatment Market trends

Herpes Treatment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising prevalence rate of shingles in the older population as one of the prime reasons driving the herpes treatment market growth during the next few years.

Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Herpes Treatment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Herpes Treatment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the herpes treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the herpes treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of herpes treatment market vendors

