$ 723.04 Mn growth opportunity in Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Pharmaceuticals Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global herpes treatment market is poised to grow by USD 723.04 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Request a Free Sample Report to know more about the future of the herpes treatment market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing prevalence of herpes infection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects of drugs might hamper market growth.
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Herpes Treatment Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
Learn more about the additional trends impacting herpes treatment market growth by downloading our free sample here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44343
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Shingles Vaccine Market - Global shingles vaccine market is segmented by type (recombinant vaccines and live-attenuated vaccines) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Tongue Depressors Market - Global tongue depressors market is segmented by product (reusable tongue depressors and disposable tongue depressors) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our herpes treatment market report covers the following areas:
Herpes Treatment Market size
Herpes Treatment Market trends
Herpes Treatment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising prevalence rate of shingles in the older population as one of the prime reasons driving the herpes treatment market growth during the next few years.
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Herpes Treatment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Herpes Treatment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Herpes Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes treatment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the herpes treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the herpes treatment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of herpes treatment market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Herpes zoster - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Herpes simplex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Cipla Inc.
Eli Lilly and Co.
Gilead Sciences Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Maruho Co. Ltd.
Merck and Co. Inc.
Novartis AG
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Viatris Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/herpes-treatment-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-723-04-mn-growth-opportunity-in-herpes-treatment-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-pharmaceuticals-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301380150.html
SOURCE Technavio