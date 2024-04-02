At €73.81, Is It Time To Put Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of 25% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Mercedes-Benz Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Mercedes-Benz Group?

Great news for investors – Mercedes-Benz Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €100.57, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Mercedes-Benz Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Mercedes-Benz Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Mercedes-Benz Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -11%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MBG is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MBG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MBG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mercedes-Benz Group.

If you are no longer interested in Mercedes-Benz Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

