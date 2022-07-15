73% of Global Alternative Finance Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Representation, Actual Estimates, Historical Data, Forecast Period 2021-2025 with Dominant Sectors, and Countries Data

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alternative Finance Market is a part of the global specialized consumer services industry. The global specialized consumer services market was valued at $4,388.46 billion in 2020. The global alternative finance market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of innovation in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the innovation phase. Moreover, the alternative finance market value is set to grow by USD 176.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alternative Finance Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

One of the key factors driving the alternative finance market growth is the better returns for investors. The average yield on FDs or 10-year government bonds in developed countries such as the UK and the US is around 1%-3%, and alternative finance investment platforms such as LendingClub and Funding Circle provide returns at a theoretical average of 7%.

Another key factor driving the alternative finance market growth is the rapid growth in APAC. For instance, the number of SMEs in China was approximately 18.07 million by the end of 2018. Similarly, according to the data published by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as of March 2020, there were 63.3 million (6.33 Crore) SMEs present across India.

High risk of credit default is one of the key challenges hindering the alternative finance market growth. For instance, the default rates for LendingClub and Prosper Marketplace on loans with a payback period of three years or more average at around 10%-14%. High-risk lenders such as Bondora Capital, which provide loans to customers with very poor creditworthiness, have a credit default rate of up to 25%-30% of their overall loan volume.

Alternative Finance Market: What is the Revenue-generating Type Segments?

P2P Lending

Crowdfunding

Invoice Trading

Alternative Finance Market: Which are the Key Regions?

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Companies Covered:

CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Ltd.

Fundable LLC

Funding Circle Holdings Plc

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Kickstarter PBC

LendingClub Corp.

Patreon Inc.

The alternative finance market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Alternative Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 176.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

