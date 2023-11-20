Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,992.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,910.00
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.40
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    +1.16 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.70
    -11.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    -0.39 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.15
    +0.35 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2476
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2750
    -1.2870 (-0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,144.53
    +667.29 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    770.84
    +16.07 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.42
    -22.83 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,388.03
    -197.17 (-0.59%)
     
Programming Alert:

NEXT: The future of sustainable boating

73 Passive Income Streams for Your Retirement Years

John Csiszar
·2 min read
Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images
Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

Once you retire, you’re likely going to be living on a fixed income. Generally, this amounts to some combination of Social Security payments, pension payouts, retirement account withdrawals and/or investments. You won’t be able to rely on earning a salary that would increase every year, nor any year-end bonuses that you might have been used to.

See: 7 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for Boomers in Retirement
Learn: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

As such, you may have to seek out various forms of passive income in order to keep up with the rate of inflation and ensure that you don’t outlive your nest egg. While some types of passive income are well-known, many other, less-common options can still provide you with the extra income that you need.

To show you the vast array of choices that are available, here’s a list of 73 ways to generate passive income for your retirement years.

  1. Rental Property

  2. Airbnb Rentals

  3. Treasury Bonds

  4. Corporate Bonds

  5. High-Yield Bonds

  6. Commercial Paper

  7. Income-Paying Mutual Funds

  8. Income-Paying ETFs

  9. Dividend-Paying Stocks

  10. Preferred Stocks

  11. Covered Calls

  12. Passive E-Book Revenue

  13. Amazon Affiliate Income

  14. YouTube Advertiser Income

  15. Vending Machines

  16. Music Royalties

  17. Publishing Royalties

  18. Storage Units

  19. Laundromats

  20. Cash-Back Apps

  21. Shopping Portals

  22. Advertising on Car

  23. Endorsements

  24. Sponsorships

  25. Owning Timberland

  26. Garage Sales

  27. Getting a Roommate

  28. Renting Out Backyard Space

  29. Renting Out Your Car

  30. Renting Out Your Clothes

  31. Creating an App

  32. Peer-to-Peer Lending

  33. Microloans

  34. Commercial Real Estate

  35. House Flipping

  36. Focus Groups

  37. Filling Out Online Surveys

  38. Hand Modeling

  39. Voice-Over Acting

  40. Licensing Photos

  41. Licensing Ideas/Concepts/Presentations

  42. Online Tutoring

  43. Online Webinars/Courses

  44. Travel Itinerary Development

  45. Crowdfunding

  46. Selling Subscription Product

  47. Flipping Products

  48. Real Estate Investment Trusts

  49. Renting Out Parking Space

  50. Writing Sponsored Posts on Social Media

  51. Freelance Writing

  52. Annuity

  53. Investing in a Local Business

  54. Social Security

  55. Pension

  56. Pet Sitting

  57. House Sitting

  58. Renting Your Tools

  59. Renting Your Bike

  60. Dropshipping

  61. Creating Digital Products Like NFTs

  62. Renting Out Driveway

  63. Renting Out Storage Space in Your Garage or Basement

  64. Paying off Debt (will reduce interest, like getting income)

  65. Getting Cash-Back Credit Card

  66. Running an Online Membership Community

  67. Donating Plasma

  68. High-Yield Savings Account

  69. Redeeming Credit Card Points

  70. Getting a Reverse Mortgage

  71. Refinancing Your Mortgage

  72. Signing Up for Bank Account Bonuses

  73. Signing Up for Credit Card Rewards

Check Out: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Please note that a few of the options listed above aren’t 100% passive and will require some level of effort or investment on your part, especially to start out. Others may not be replicable from year to year, but can provide you with temporary boosts to your retirement income.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 73 Passive Income Streams for Your Retirement Years

Advertisement