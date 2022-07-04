U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.61
    -0.82 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0431
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0460
    -0.1290 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,194.71
    -11.95 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.72
    -4.42 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,141.03
    +205.41 (+0.79%)
     

73% of Philippines' employees willing to forgo higher salaries or job promotions for work-life balance: Michael Page

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MPGPF
  • MPGPY

MANILA, Philippines, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparked by the global pandemic, the Great Resignation has been happening in the Philippines for the past two years and will intensify throughout 2022. There has been a wave of resignations in the Philippines with almost half (42%) of employees who have been at their current jobs for not more than two years and a significant 83% of employees looking for new career prospects.

Albert Pérez, Regional Director of Michael Page Philippines
Albert Pérez, Regional Director of Michael Page Philippines

Professional recruitment services firm, Michael Page Philippines, launched the 'Talent Trends 2022 Report', titled 'The Great X' which features prominent employment insights.

While salaries and bonuses are still top motivators for candidates, the survey shows a swing towards non-monetary benefits. A significant 73% of respondents in the Philippines are willing to forgo pay rise and/or promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being, and happiness.

Albert Pérez, Regional Director of Michael Page Philippines says, "With more private equity and venture capital investment in the Philippines, the demand for executive and senior-level talent grows. This is significant within commercial and strategic leadership roles that have a hand in scaling companies from the ground up. In these management positions, companies are looking for Filipinos living and working overseas open to returning home as well as expatriates already in the Philippines."

As economies improve, companies cannot underestimate the psychological effect merging "work" and "personal" life has had over the past two years. 69% of respondents want a hybrid work arrangement between working from home and the office.

In addition, 74% of professionals in the Philippines have asked or will consider asking about a company's DE&I policy at interviews and 32% say the lack of clear DE&I commitment would stop them from actively pursuing a job opportunity.

The pandemic has also shifted priorities, 74% of candidates believe that mental health and well-being should play a part in employee performance and appraisals. Companies must create a positive culture in which employees at all levels feel appreciated.

A significant number of employees has been found to not feel supported at work. 60% of respondents say that their workload has increased compared to before COVID-19. 91% believe that their company does not take active steps to ensure work-life balance. Companies need to change things and help employees work more efficiently.

(PRNewsfoto/Michael Page)
(PRNewsfoto/Michael Page)

SOURCE Michael Page

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • There is no more retirement': Inflation pushes seniors back into the workforce

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Iran Slashes the Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AChina has become an important d

  • Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg delivers harsh message to employees

    ‘This might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history,’ Facebook founder tells staff

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Airbus sells 292 A320 aircraft to four Chinese airlines in a blow to Boeing, as US-China tension tips balance in European maker's favour

    Airbus has secured a bulk order for 292 of its A320 single-aisle aircraft from four Chinese airlines, as deteriorating US-China relations tipped the balance for aviation sales in the European manufacturer's favour, dealing a blow to the American rival Boeing. China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines are the four carriers buying the aircraft, Xinhua News Agency said. Details of how the bulk order would be allocated, and the price paid for each aircraft, wer

  • $10,000 offers to get off a plane, CEO apologies and free pizza: Here’s how a massive labor shortage and pent-up demand helped create a chaotic summer for airlines

    “The pilot shortage for the industry is real"

  • Here's how to recession-proof your 401(k)

    This year has been an angst-filled one for retirement savers.

  • Will Costco be allowed to limit gas service in New Jersey next week?

    NJ Division of Consumer Affairs says nothing in state laws prevents Costco from turning away non-club members from its gasoline pumps

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • Commodities Hit July Storm With Putin and Powell Stirring Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are careering into a second half that promises as much turmoil as the first, with the world facing an escalating energy crisis, copper plunging on Fed-fueled recession fears, and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a shock for Shell Plc.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospher

  • Missouri farmer: Inflation dragging on is 'a serious situation'

    Inflation has touched all parts of the economy. According to Blake Hurst, a farmer and former president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, it's hitting both farmers and consumers.

  • Popular New Jersey restaurant owner Tommy Bonfiglio dies at 62

    Tommy Bonfiglio, a Monmouth County resident whose family owns a chain of restaurants in New Jersey, including two in Clifton, died on Friday.

  • Algeria Says It’s Agreed Hike in Gas Prices With Three Partners

    (Bloomberg) -- Algeria said it reached a deal with three “partners” to increase prices of its natural gas exports, as Europe races to boost supplies from the North African country.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus:

  • Working in Retirement? Here's Why That's Great... and Why It's Really Not

    There are plenty of benefits to holding down a job during retirement. The reality is that life has a way of being expensive, and during retirement, you might end up spending more than expected. Earning a modest income could help you avoid financial stress if you find that your retirement plan withdrawals and Social Security benefits fall a little short.

  • China’s Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Alleging Design Theft

    At least 50 federal lawsuits in the U.S. alleging trademark or copyright infringement have named Shein or its Hong Kong-based parent company, Zoetop Business, in the past three years.

  • 3 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly Social Security Payout

    The Social Security formula for retirement benefits is a bit complex, but the basic idea isn't too difficult to understand. The basic idea is that the Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps track of how much you earn each year from employment. When you retire, each year's earnings, up to the annual Social Security taxable maximum, are indexed for inflation.

  • Suze Orman Says This Is 'the Biggest Financial Mistake Parents Are Making'

    The 2022 Retirement Confidence Survey by the Employee Benefit Research Group found that more than 40% of parents are saving less for their retirement than they otherwise would because they are also saving for a child's college expenses. -- Orman has some pretty solid reasons. Orman's central point is that by not investing enough for your own retirement, you're setting yourself up for financial discomfort down the road.

  • Blockchain with 'Chinese characteristics' quietly takes off with Beijing's blessing while shunning cryptocurrency

    The growth of China's blockchain market has accelerated in 2022, with the total number of services registered with the country's internet regulator reaching 1,821, according to a review of government documents and interviews with industry insiders. The pace of certification for new blockchain services sped up at the end of last year, with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) releasing new lists of recent ventures every two to four months, up from six to eight months from March 2019 throu