733Park Advises Choice, Inc. in Acquisition of Direct Payment Consultants

733Park, Inc.

Choice’s acquisition of Direct Payment Consultants increases 733Park’s record setting year of payments and fintech M&A advisory transactions

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 733Park, Inc., a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm focused on payments, fintech and SaaS businesses, announced today that they advised Choice Merchant Solutions on the acquisition of Direct Payment Consultants.



“As a buy-side advisor on this transaction with years of experience in the payments space, we were able to find a worthy acquisition for Choice,” said Lane Gordon, 733Park’s managing director. “The marketplace for add-on and rollup acquisitions in fintech, payments and SaaS is highly competitive today. It’s not about putting together a list of targets, it’s about cultivating relationships that we can bring to our clients, and helping our clients find the right partners. The market for acquisitions has gotten so competitive, many of our buy-side clients can’t get targets to answer the phone or engage in meaningful dialogue. We’re been putting together buy-side and sell-side transactions for over 20 years now, we know how to bring the right opportunities to our clients and how to get the transactions done where both sides benefit. This transaction in conjunction with others earlier this year and transactions in progress, is record breaking in all my years of advising clients and puts 733Park as a leader in payments M&A.”

The Choice global payments platform provides advanced, end-to-end omnichannel commerce solutions to merchants and technology companies of all sizes. The company’s modern payment integrations and business management solutions empower independent software vendors (ISVs), payment facilitators (PayFacs), enterprise merchants and independent sales organizations (ISOs) to enable their merchants to accept multiple electronic payment types and tools to scale their businesses.

Direct Payments Consultants is focused on helping merchants complete end-to-end payment transactions for their businesses. Combined with Choice’s leading platform, the customers of Choice and Direct Payments Consultants will benefit from an expanded product portfolio and the shared knowledge of operators with a deep understanding of the payments space.

Story continues

“The team at 733Park worked with us to find an acquisition in the payments space that was exactly what we were looking for,” said Choice CEO John Paul Golino. “The team at 733Park, led by industry veteran, Lane Gordon, was second to none.”

About 733Park

733Park is a boutique M&A advisory firm specializing in advising clients that are buying or selling payments, fintech, crypto and SaaS companies. Under the leadership of industry veteran, Lane Gordon , 733Park sources acquisition opportunities and also represent clients in maximizing their enterprise sale in these verticals. Performing buy-side and sell-side advisory services, 733Park has positioned itself as a leader in performing successful transactions for its payments and software clients. For more information, visit 733Park.com.

About Choice Merchant Solutions

Choice is a fast-growing payments and technology fintech that offers merchants a robust, omnichannel commerce experience. The company’s proprietary technology platform integrates seamlessly into software vendor technology stacks, enabling embedded payment monetization along with fraud management tools, analytics and comprehensive reporting for ISVs and their merchants. For more information, please visit www.choice.xyz.

About Direct Payments Consultants

Direct Payment Consultants is a Pennsylvania based payments company. Direct Payment Consultants partners with businesses across the country to accept all major payment cards. The company is committed to offering customers best-in-class payments processing services, alongside cost saving measures, to enable customers to drive better business results. For more information, please visit www.dpcsales.com.

Media Contact:

Lane Gordon

733Park, Inc.

info@733park.com

(617) 564-0404



