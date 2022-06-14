U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.37
    -26.26 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,275.92
    -240.82 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,796.91
    -12.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.56
    -11.03 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.70
    -2.23 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.70
    -22.10 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    +0.1020 (+3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0160 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1350
    +0.7290 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,330.68
    -1,174.24 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.11
    +4.86 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

745 Capital Commences Tender Offer for Senior Notes

·2 min read

Offer to Purchase for Cash Up to $50,000,000.00 Principal Amount of the Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes Due 2027 at $15.00 per $25.00 of Principal Amount of the Notes plus Accrued Interest

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 745 Capital LLC (the "Purchaser") has commenced a cash tender offer for up to $50,000,000.00 principal amount of the Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes Due 2027 (CUSIP No. 50575Q300) (NYSE symbol LTSL) (Bloomberg symbol LTSL Pfd) (the "Notes") as described below (the "Tender Offer").  The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Purchaser's Offer to Purchase dated June 9, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Letter of Transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal").

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00p.m. EST, on July 15, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated (the "Expiration Time").  Subject to the application of the Tender Offer Cap (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and possible proration, Holders who validly tender (and who do not validly withdraw) their Notes prior to the Expiration Time will be entitled to receive $15.00 for each $25.00 principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued interest.

The Tender Offer is subject to the conditions in the Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal.  Provided that the conditions to the Tender Offer have been satisfied or waived, payment for the Notes purchased in the Tender Offer will be made on or about July 22, 2022.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes.  The Purchaser is making the offer only by the terms of the Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal, copies of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, at LTSL@dfking.com or (800) 706-3274 or, for banks and brokers, at (212) 269-5550.

About 745 Capital LLC

745 Capital was incorporated in New York in 2022 and is not affiliated with Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the completion of the Tender Offer.  Forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future.  The Purchaser is not under any obligation to update its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Michael Horthman (212) 232-3233

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/745-capital-commences-tender-offer-for-senior-notes-301567909.html

SOURCE 745 Capital LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 'Valheim' is heading to Xbox in the first half of 2023

    It'll hit PC Game Pass first, coming in fall of this year.

  • Stocks: What is a bear market and how do you spot the bottom?

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains what a bear market is, how investors can spot the bottom, and what it signifies for investors on this week's Yahoo U.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • SEC expands investigation into Donald Trump’s Truth Social

    Focus is on company’s communications with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • Stocks: Oracle rises, Fedex soars, consumer staples lag

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are performing in intraday trading.

  • Twists and turns in takeover battle for Spirit Airlines

    Spirit has granted JetBlue access to the due diligence information being shared with Frontier Group Holdings Inc after failing to secure enough shareholder support for its deal with the rival suitor. saying it was the "best available" at this time.

  • Caterpillar Follows Boeing In Chicago Exit, Moving Global Headquarters To Dallas-Fort Worth

    "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • 3 Technology Stocks That Can Prosper During a Tech Downturn

    The tech sector might look like a losing investment given the recent performance of many of its stocks. The Nasdaq is deep into bear territory, and the growth-oriented ARK Innovation ETF has lost about three-fourths of its value.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 2.1% to 8.4%, are ideal buys in a plunging market.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $21,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.

  • 2 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    With a market capitalization of $37 billion, Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is one of the world's largest asset managers and insurers. The company had over $1.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of last month, with clients ranging from retail investors (i.e., individuals) to institutional investors (e.g., pension funds). In addition, Prudential manages its own general account (its float for insurance operations).

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD