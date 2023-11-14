Have $75,000? You could own Knoxville's beloved Burger Boys restaurant

Ever dreamt of being a restaurateur? For $75,000 you can be.

Andre Bryant, owner of the beloved local burger restaurant, "Burger Boys," announced he is selling the building on 2400 Chapman Highway to be able to fund his latest venture — a new modular restaurant twice the size of the current building.

"I am selling the entire building, including the equipment and a walk-in cooler, for $75,000," said Bryant in a Facebook post. "This presents a unique chance for you to start fresh in a new location, with everything you need already in place."

Because of the building's modular design, there is opportunity for relocation. The cost of relocating is approximately $20,000 and will be the responsibility of the buyer said the post.

Bryant said his new restaurant will be located next to Dunkin' Donuts on Chapman Highway.

"I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your continuous support," said Bryant. "It's your patronage that has made the Burger Boys a beloved establishment in Knoxville.

'A spirit that defines South Knoxville'

"Burger Boys," the one man operation known for its free fries, announced it would be closing after six years on Oct. 23.

In a Facebook post, it was announced that Bryant would grant access to a stoplight that serves his restaurant so that Kern's Food Hall can have a proper entrance. The food hall is scheduled to open at the former Kern's Bakery in December.

According to the post the decision made by Bryant was an amicable one, as over the years he has forged a strong friendship and fostered a sense of trust and goodwill with project developer Alex Dominguez.

"Amidst these changes, Andre’s sentiments capture the essence of what makes local businesses like Burger Boys special—the personal touch, the connection to the community, and the genuine care for its patrons," said the post. "His willingness to collaborate with the Kerns food hall project showcases the spirit of unity and progress that defines the vibrant South Knoxville community."

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How you can own beloved Knoxville restaurant Burger Boys