75-cent bet brings back $50,000 win at East Peoria casino

On a bet of less than a dollar, a player at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria won more than $54,000 on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The unidentified winner parlayed 75 cents into a $54,342 payout on the Dragon Spin machine, reported Boyd Gaming.

It was the casino's first payment of more than $50,000 in 2024, Boyd said in a news release.

