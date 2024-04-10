75-cent bet brings back $50,000 win at East Peoria casino
On a bet of less than a dollar, a player at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria won more than $54,000 on Friday, April 5, 2024.
The unidentified winner parlayed 75 cents into a $54,342 payout on the Dragon Spin machine, reported Boyd Gaming.
It was the casino's first payment of more than $50,000 in 2024, Boyd said in a news release.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Tiny bet yields big win at East Peoria, Illinois, casino