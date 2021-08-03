U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.25
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,847.00
    +126.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.75
    +33.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.70
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    +0.63 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1470
    -0.1620 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,486.46
    -888.73 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.15
    -27.75 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.53
    +19.81 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

75% of companies offer support outside of business hours: Hiver survey

·2 min read

For its first benchmark report, Hiver surveyed 500+ US-based support professionals to uncover the latest trends in customer service performance and delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many as 75% of customer service teams deliver support outside of regular business hours while 34% offer 24x7 support, according to a report published by Hiver.

Hiver_Logo_Logo
Hiver_Logo_Logo

The global pandemic has transformed the way in which consumers communicate with brands -- they expect brands to make themselves available whenever and wherever they want.

To understand whether companies are delivering on these demands, Hiver, the world's first Gmail-based help desk, surveyed over 500 US-based support professionals for its first ever 'Customer Service Benchmark Report'.

The survey found that 60% of customer service teams are providing support across three or more channels. Interestingly, phone is the most used channel with 83% of teams offering tele-support. Email is the second most used channel with 77% of teams offering email support.

In terms of popularity, traditional channels trump modern channels. Around 44% of those surveyed said that phone is their busiest support channel, followed by email at 23% and chat at a mere 10%.

The survey also revealed that a majority of companies have impressively fast response and resolution times. More than 60% teams have a First Response Time of under 3 hours for email queries. Further, almost 50% of teams have an SLA policy to resolve customer requests under 6 hours.

Commenting on the survey findings, Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and Co-founder of Hiver, said, "The results of the benchmarking report are both impressive and surprising. While a lot of companies are going the extra mile to deliver multi-channel and fast support, many still have a long way to go when it comes to exceeding customer expectations. It would be interesting to see how in the near future, companies balance the use of technology with the human touch to deliver customer experiences worth remembering. Because one without the other clearly isn't going to cut it anymore."

To read the full report, visit here.

About Hiver

Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@.

To know more, visit hiverhq.com.

For more details, contact:
Karishma Sehgal
karishma@hiverhq.com
+91-9849056971

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093018/Hiver_Logo_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Shares Dive After Chinese Media Brand Online Games ‘Spiritual Opium’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. dived as much as 11% Tuesday after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, prompting the country’s largest corporation to declare the possibility of banning kids under the age of 12 from playing altogether.The twin developments stoked fears Beijing will next set its sights on online entertainment after reining in the e-commerce, ride-hailing and online education industries. Tencent joined riva

  • Zoom privacy settlement: How users can apply for a chunk of $85 million

    Zoom's recently announced $85 million settlement of a privacy class action is a "groundbreaking" and unique settlement, a lawyer for the plaintiffs told Yahoo Finance.

  • What Is Cryptography?

    Cryptography allows digitals assets to be transacted and verified without the need for a trusted third party.

  • The Rise And Rise Of Social/Community Cryptocurrency Projects

    The cryptocurrency world has witnessed a massive change in the types of assets as technology and adoption grows. The growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems has been nothing short of incredible over the past year. However, the growth of Dogecoin (DOGE) has lit up the cryptocurrency field – with influences from Elon Musk and the community causing the wild surge in 2021. Despite offering little in utility for their users and majorly being a joke (meme) coin

  • What Are the Advantages of Paying With Bitcoin?

    Learn how payments made with bitcoin offer certain advantages over standard currency, including user anonymity and low-cost transactions.

  • Bitcoin Lacks Momentum While Ethereum Rallies

    Bitcoin failed to settle above the resistance at $42,000 and pulled back.

  • This Bitcoin Pioneer Envisions Future Of Cryptocurrencies As True Digital Cash

    The development of payment options is not always visible and has taken a variety of forms. From crisp banknotes, humanity has moved on to cheques. Increasingly, one or two compact credit cards are used instead of bulky wallets. Rather than passing cash from hand to hand, we are more frequently sending payments by bank transfer. Previously, it wasn't always possible to keep track of who created these ideas. And the implementation of innovations has sometimes taken decades. Now, in the age of digi

  • Bitcoin Drops After Posting Biggest Weekly Gain in Three Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pulled back to around $40,000 after climbing over the weekend to the highest levels since May.The largest cryptocurrency fell about 4.8% to $39,280 as of 8:42 a.m. in New York after dropping as much as 5.6% Monday. Other virtual coins including second-ranked Ether also fell. Analysts suggested profit-taking lay behind the declines.This is “just a normal pullback following bullish action,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore.The dec

  • Op-Ed: How AI's growing influence can make humans less moral

    As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, people are more likely to follow a machine's advice, even if it goes against their own judgment.

  • If You Want a Little More Protection, Here's Where to Buy KF94 and KN95 Masks

    If you are interested in taking it one step further but can't find any N95 masks, you can buy KN95 or KF94 masks. KF94 masks are made in South Korea; the KF stands for Korean Filter, and it blocks 94 percent of particles as opposed to the KN95, which blocks 95 percent.

  • This Week, Stars Found Joy in Dressing Up

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Dense Air Acquires New Spectrum To Build Neutral Host Shared Wireless Networks in Australia

    Dense Air Limited ("Dense Air") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with TPG Telecom Limited, to purchase TPG Telecom's 2.6 GHz nationwide spectrum supplementing Dense Air's existing spectrum licenses and enabling Dense Air to work with Australian service providers and cities to build shared 4G and 5G wireless networks that close digital divides and ensure ubiquitous future-proofed connectivity. These first-of-their-kind shared networks will accelerate equitable digital access for cities a

  • Free Speech and Corporate Responsibility Can Coexist Online

    YouTube is working to balance competing interests. Government can set clear but flexible rules.

  • Shares slide after China brands online games 'electronic drugs'

    In recent months Beijing has cracked down on China's technology and private education industries.

  • Get an Edge Over 5G with NEXCOM's New uCPE Appliance

    NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, launches its new professional uCPE designed to leverage all advantages of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. DFA 1163 is an entry-level desktop appliance to enable 5G networks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and is the premier appliance to launch NEXCOM's upcoming nexCPE™ product line. Driven by Intel Atom® C3000R processor, DFA 1163 offers a set of optional features, such as flexibility in CPU core count, up to 12 ports with

  • This Lifetime VPN Subscription Is On Sale for Only $40 Right Now

    Internet security is important. Keep things more private and secure with a VPN and get lifetime VPN protection with this deal. The post This Lifetime VPN Subscription Is On Sale for Only $40 Right Now appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Nearly two million more homes in rural areas set for superfast internet

    The rural broadband rollout will extend to Tory heartlands as nearly 2 million more homes will get superfast internet. It comes after ministers first targeted Red Wall Tory constituencies when it announced plans for the £5bn Project Gigabit broadband upgrade in rural areas in March. Durham, Tyneside and Teesside areas, Northumberland and Cambridge were all announced as parts of the country that would first receive improvements to broadband as part of its ‘levelling up’ agenda. At the time Oliver

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.