75% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Sensors Market For Smartphones Market |Evolving Opportunities with Robert Bosch GmbH & Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 75% of the growth will originate from APAC for the sensors market for smartphones market. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for sensors market for smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The presence of major smartphone OEMs like Huawei Technologies, Lenovo Group, HTC Corp. (HTC), Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Xiaomi, and ZTE Corp. (ZTE) will facilitate the sensors market growth for smartphones in APAC over the forecast period. The sensors market for smartphones market is set to grow by USD 634.54 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 2.29% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Sensors Market for Smartphones Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The sensors market for smartphones market covers the following areas:

Sensors market for smartphones market - Driver

The increasing implementation of mobile AR applications by enterprises is one of the key factors driving the sensors market for smartphones market. The marketing and advertising sector is one of the earliest adopters of augmented reality (AR) and is also one of the largest markets for mobile AR. Several companies, such as Fitbit and Inter IKEA Systems BV, are using AR-based mobile advertising to engage with target audiences. The increasing use of AR technology by enterprises in the marketing and advertising sector has led to the integration of depth-sensing 3D cameras and sensors in smartphones by OEMs. Google and Apple are introducing AR apps for mobile devices.

Sensors market for smartphones market - Challenge

The major challenge faced by the global sensors market for smartphones is the limitation associated with the board size. Smartphone vendors in the market are integrating several sensors into their smartphones to provide additional features such as fingerprint sensing and facial recognition. However, the use of a discrete or standalone sensor will require more board space, which will be detrimental to the miniaturization of devices. Manufacturers of sensors need to reduce the IC size and maintain the manufacturing costs, which is a challenge for them. Therefore, the manufacturers of sensors have to design a high-performance sensor chip with a reduced size by optimizing the cost of manufacturing.

Sensors market for smartphones market - Segmentation

The sensors market for smartphones market analysis includes segmentation by price (premium range, medium-range, and low range) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The sensors market for smartphones market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

ams AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV.

Sensors Market For Smartphones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 634.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., ams AG, Fujitsu Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics NV. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

