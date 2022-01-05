U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

75% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Sensors Market For Smartphones Market |Evolving Opportunities with Robert Bosch GmbH & Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 75% of the growth will originate from APAC for the sensors market for smartphones market. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for sensors market for smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The presence of major smartphone OEMs like Huawei Technologies, Lenovo Group, HTC Corp. (HTC), Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Xiaomi, and ZTE Corp. (ZTE) will facilitate the sensors market growth for smartphones in APAC over the forecast period. The sensors market for smartphones market is set to grow by USD 634.54 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 2.29% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Sensors Market for Smartphones Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the sensors market for smartphones market -Download Our Free Sample Report

The sensors market for smartphones market covers the following areas:

Sensors market for smartphones market - Driver
The increasing implementation of mobile AR applications by enterprises is one of the key factors driving the sensors market for smartphones market. The marketing and advertising sector is one of the earliest adopters of augmented reality (AR) and is also one of the largest markets for mobile AR. Several companies, such as Fitbit and Inter IKEA Systems BV, are using AR-based mobile advertising to engage with target audiences. The increasing use of AR technology by enterprises in the marketing and advertising sector has led to the integration of depth-sensing 3D cameras and sensors in smartphones by OEMs. Google and Apple are introducing AR apps for mobile devices.

Sensors market for smartphones market - Challenge
The major challenge faced by the global sensors market for smartphones is the limitation associated with the board size. Smartphone vendors in the market are integrating several sensors into their smartphones to provide additional features such as fingerprint sensing and facial recognition. However, the use of a discrete or standalone sensor will require more board space, which will be detrimental to the miniaturization of devices. Manufacturers of sensors need to reduce the IC size and maintain the manufacturing costs, which is a challenge for them. Therefore, the manufacturers of sensors have to design a high-performance sensor chip with a reduced size by optimizing the cost of manufacturing.

Sensors market for smartphones market - Segmentation
The sensors market for smartphones market analysis includes segmentation by price (premium range, medium-range, and low range) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned
The sensors market for smartphones market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

  • Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

  • ams AG

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • OmniVision Technologies Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • STMicroelectronics NV.

Sensors Market For Smartphones Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 634.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 75%

Key consumer countries

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, Japan, and Taiwan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., ams AG, Fujitsu Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics NV.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/75-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-for-sensors-market-for-smartphones-market-evolving-opportunities-with-robert-bosch-gmbh--samsung-electronics-co-ltd17000-technavio-reports-301453623.html

SOURCE Technavio

