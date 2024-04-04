With 75% ownership, Autocount Dotcom Berhad (KLSE:ADB) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Autocount Dotcom Berhad (KLSE:ADB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 75% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Autocount Dotcom Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Autocount Dotcom Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Autocount Dotcom Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Autocount Dotcom Berhad, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Autocount Dotcom Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 31% stake, CEO Yan Choo is the largest shareholder. With 31% and 4.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Chin Choo and Kim Seng Lim are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Chin Choo is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Autocount Dotcom Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Autocount Dotcom Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of RM501m, that means they have RM376m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Autocount Dotcom Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Autocount Dotcom Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

