$ 756.65 mn growth in Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - 17000+ Technavio Reports

The entrance floor mat market has the potential to grow by USD 756.65 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%

Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, and differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Entrance Floor Mat Market is segmented as below:

Product

Application

Geography

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the entrance floor mat market in the Home furnishing industry include 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Eagle Mat & Floor Products, Forbo Holding Ltd, Milliken and Co., and UniFirst Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Entrance Floor Mat Market size

Entrance Floor Mat Market trends

Entrance Floor Mat Market industry analysis

The entrance floor mat market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Increasing awareness about the use of floor mats will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high competition from unorganized players will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the entrance floor mat market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist entrance floor mat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the entrance floor mat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the entrance floor mat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of entrance floor mat market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Scrapper and wiper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Anti-fatigue mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Logo mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Specialty mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

American Floor Mats LLC

Bergo Flooring AB

Checkers Safety Group

Cintas Corp.

Eagle Mat & Floor Products

Forbo Holding Ltd

Milliken and Co.

UniFirst Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

