$ 756.65 mn growth in Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Entrance Floor Mat Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The entrance floor mat market has the potential to grow by USD 756.65 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%

Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, and differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Entrance Floor Mat Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the entrance floor mat market in the Home furnishing industry include 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Eagle Mat & Floor Products, Forbo Holding Ltd, Milliken and Co., and UniFirst Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Entrance Floor Mat Market size

  • Entrance Floor Mat Market trends

  • Entrance Floor Mat Market industry analysis

The entrance floor mat market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Increasing awareness about the use of floor mats will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high competition from unorganized players will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the entrance floor mat market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Report -The contemporary height-adjustable desk market has the potential to grow by USD 2.72 billion during 2021-2025, & the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. Download a free sample report now!

Carpets and Rugs Market Report -The carpets and rugs market has the potential to grow by USD 5.03 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59%.Download a free sample report now!


Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist entrance floor mat market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the entrance floor mat market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the entrance floor mat market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of entrance floor mat market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Scrapper and wiper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Anti-fatigue mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Logo mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Specialty mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • American Floor Mats LLC

  • Bergo Flooring AB

  • Checkers Safety Group

  • Cintas Corp.

  • Eagle Mat & Floor Products

  • Forbo Holding Ltd

  • Milliken and Co.

  • UniFirst Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-756-65-mn-growth-in-entrance-floor-mat-market--global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model--17000-technavio-reports-301363837.html

SOURCE Technavio

