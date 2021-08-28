$ 756.65 mn growth in Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - 17000+ Technavio Reports
The entrance floor mat market has the potential to grow by USD 756.65 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%
Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, and differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Entrance Floor Mat Market is segmented as below:
Product
Application
Geography
Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the entrance floor mat market in the Home furnishing industry include 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Eagle Mat & Floor Products, Forbo Holding Ltd, Milliken and Co., and UniFirst Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Entrance Floor Mat Market size
Entrance Floor Mat Market trends
Entrance Floor Mat Market industry analysis
The entrance floor mat market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Increasing awareness about the use of floor mats will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high competition from unorganized players will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the entrance floor mat market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist entrance floor mat market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the entrance floor mat market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the entrance floor mat market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of entrance floor mat market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Scrapper and wiper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Anti-fatigue mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Logo mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Specialty mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
American Floor Mats LLC
Bergo Flooring AB
Checkers Safety Group
Cintas Corp.
Eagle Mat & Floor Products
Forbo Holding Ltd
Milliken and Co.
UniFirst Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
