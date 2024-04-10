77-acre Arizona dude ranch, owned by Earnhardt family, listed for $5.9M

A 77-acre Payson dude ranch with seven homes that's owned by the Earnhardt family is for sale. The asking price is $5.9 million.

The property is at the base of the Mogollon Rim northeast of Payson. It's named "No Toro Ranch" after the Earnhardt automotive empire's motto "no bull" and comes with a barn, equestrian facilities, a helicopter pad, a fishing pond, a tree house and its own hiking trails.

The ranch was once owned by Rusty Lyon, a founder of Westcor, which developed some of the most prominent Arizona shopping centers, including Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The homes have 18 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, and almost 15,000 square feet of space. There's a main house, an in-law house, a manager's house, a bunk house and three others.

The main house is a two-story rustic log cabin with a massive fireplace in the large living room. The ranch has nine garage spaces.

Frank Aazami and Nancy Read of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty have the listing. Rusty Lyon was the son of Russ Lyon, who started that brokerage more than 77 years ago.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 77-acre Arizona dude ranch, owned by Earnhardt family, for sale: $5.9M