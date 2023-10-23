With 77% ownership, G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited (SGX:XJB) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

60% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Jingyu Guo)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited (SGX:XJB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 77% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding. With a 60% stake, CEO Jingyu Guo is the largest shareholder. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 7.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a S$299m stake in this S$390m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 7.2%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

