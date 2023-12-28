The $770K Reason (and 3 More) Customers Are Bailing on Dollar Tree

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Dollar Tree is currently facing a lawsuit for disregarding employee safety protocols, but that’s not the only reason some customers are no longer shopping at the discount store.

According to the April statement released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Dollar Tree failed to provide safe work conditions at two Rhode Island stores and exposed employees to serious risks and injuries. The discount retailer faces $770,136 in penalties for obstructed exits, unsafe storage materials, fire and other hazards at its East Providence and Pawtucket locations.

“Providing employees with clearly recognized and legally required safeguards, such as unimpeded exit access, properly stored materials and readily available fire extinguishers, must be a priority for any employer and should not be ignored,” explained OSHA area director Robert Sestito in Providence, Rhode Island.

Violations Involving Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

Since 2017, federal and state OSHA programs have identified over 300 violations in more than 500 inspections at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores.

Some customers are avoiding Dollar Tree due to the company’s ethics, but Savvy Dime pointed out that customers have also reported that they stopped shopping there because the price, quality and experience of the company aren’t what they want them to be.

A handful of shoppers noted that Dollar Tree stores are never air-conditioned, and others have reported that the sodas and candies that Dollar Tree sells don’t taste right, even from brand names like Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Many are worried about the quality and safety of products after testing found that cookware sold at Dollar Tree was coated with a BPA epoxy and PTEE, as well as lead and plastics, that are dangerous for the consumer and the environment.

And the $1.25 price on most items may seem like a great deal, but Savvy Dime stated that Dollar Tree only sells small packages at that price point. Shopping at Walmart and buying a slightly more expensive item could actually save someone more in the long run.

All of these reasons — price, quality, experience and ethics — could ultimately impact the success of the stores.

