$ 772 Mn growth in Global Coding Bootcamp Market | Increase In Student Enrollments to be Major Trend | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 772.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the coding bootcamp market to register a CAGR of almost 17%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc. are some of the major market participants. The low cost of bootcamps will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coding Bootcamp Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coding bootcamp market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Coding Bootcamp Market size
Coding Bootcamp Market trends
Coding Bootcamp Market industry analysis
An increase in student enrollments is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, increase in formal education may threaten the growth of the market.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist coding bootcamp market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the coding bootcamp market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the coding bootcamp market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market vendors
