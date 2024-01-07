With 78% ownership, SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over SFP Tech Holdings Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

Beng Huat Keoh owns 69% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 78% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for SFP Tech Holdings Berhad

KLSE:SFPTECH Ownership Breakdown January 7th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SFP Tech Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SFP Tech Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:SFPTECH Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SFP Tech Holdings Berhad. Our data suggests that Beng Huat Keoh, who is also the company's Senior Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 69%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 2.8% and 1.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Story continues

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of RM2.3b, that means they have RM1.8b worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that SFP Tech Holdings Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.