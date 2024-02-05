With 78% ownership, Silverlake Axis Ltd. (SGX:5CP) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Silverlake Axis' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

Peng Ooi Goh owns 74% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Silverlake Axis Ltd. (SGX:5CP) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 78% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Silverlake Axis.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Silverlake Axis?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Silverlake Axis, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Silverlake Axis is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Peng Ooi Goh, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 74%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 1.3% and 1.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Teik Tan directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Silverlake Axis

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Silverlake Axis Ltd.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a S$499m stake in this S$640m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Silverlake Axis. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Silverlake Axis better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

