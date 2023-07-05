785 Beer Company will open its doors later this month. Here's a sneak peek inside.

After almost three years of ownership, a new brewery in Topeka is almost ready to open its doors.

Owners Luke and Ashley Loewen purchased what used to be the former Starlite Skate Center at 301 S.E. 45th St. after it closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke and Ashley purchased the building in early August 2020 and dubbed it 785 Beer Company.

785 Beer Company owners Ashley and Luke Loewen hold pints of their latest brews outside Topeka's newest brewery at 301 S.E. 45th St. The building was formerly known as Starlite Skate Center.

Luke Loewen said purchasing the building during a pandemic made implementing their plans a little more difficult due to construction and supply chain problems.

"When we were looking for places we intended, we didn't think we were going to find or be in a building this big. So, we had a lot of plans," Loewen said. "We kind of mocked everything up, and it just turned out after searching many different locations. We found this one, and we fell in love with it pretty quickly."

Owners want 785 Beer Company to be a family friendly brewery

With a large area of up to 17,000 square feet, 785 Beer Company will offer a few amenities for customers to enjoy.

785 Beer Company will offer three full-sized indoor pickleball courts, the Loewens said. Reservations will be available, and walk-ins are welcome when the courts are open. A gaming area will feature cornhole among other games.

A large dining area takes up the main area at 785 Beer Company and offers a mix of seating arrangements.

Event space will be available for rent, including small birthday parties, business meetings and family gatherings, they said.

785 Beer Company also offers a large dining area.

"We want you to feel like it's OK to bring your family and kids here," said Luke Loewen, who also works at Gradient Insurance Brokerage. "Kids, parents, grandparents, whatever it may be."

The Loewens have been married for 10 years and have three children. Luke Loewen is from Topeka, while his wife is from Missouri.

Couple's love for breweries stems back about a decade

Craft beers for everyone to enjoy will be available at the bar, Loewen said. A variety of beers will be served, including Coors and Bud Light, as they hope to offer everyone's favorite.

Luke Loewen began brewing beer nearly 10 years ago after Ashley Loewen purchased him a brewer's guide. Perfecting his brewing skills is something he often works on. Both said they enjoy visiting local breweries when they travel to gain new ideas and experiences.

785 Beer Company owners Luke and Ashley Loewen show off the pickleball courts they set up in their brewery last Thursday.

"We serve straight from our tanks in the cooler, through the wall, which is kind of unique a lot of times," Luke Loewen said. "You do kegs and everything like that where most beers will come straight from the tap, straight from the tank to the tap."

Eight batches have been made and will be ready upon opening, Luke Loewen said.

"We may even have more than that when we open, but we'll be getting more of a selection. We want to have a great selection," he said. "If you like beer, I think you're going to like our beer, and we've got a lot to come."

Food will include a limited menu of pizzas and salads with occasional seasonal items. All pizzas will be stone-fire.

When will 785 Beer Company open in Topeka?

"We're finishing final touches and hope to be doing soft openings in a couple of weeks," Luke Loewen said.

Ashley Loewen said the process leading up to opening day has been an educational one.

Luke Loewen looks at the color from an Alaskan Amber beer in the cooler Thursday at 785 Beer Company.

"I have learned so much being here, like doing things that I would've never done before," she said. "My resume now is twice as long, like paper."

The couple said doing the work themselves was the only way they would have had it as it allowed them to have their dream building.

Hours at 785 Beer Company will be 4-10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The owners are hiring for multiple positions, including a general manager, lead bartender and more. For more information, you can contact them through their 785 Beer Company Facebook page or email 785beerco@gmail.com.

