79% Of This Cigna Group Insider's Holdings Were Sold

Looking at The Cigna Group's (NYSE:CI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cigna Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP of Tax & Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Terese Hoeltzel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$291 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$283. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Mary Terese Hoeltzel.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Cigna Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Cigna Group shares. In total, Senior VP of Tax & Chief Accounting Officer Mary Terese Hoeltzel sold US$2.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Cigna Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cigna Group insiders own about US$323m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Cigna Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Cigna Group makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Cigna Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

