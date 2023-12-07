I-794 removal would increase this street's traffic. What would happen with the busy Clybourn Street bridge?

Cars are seen on the Milwaukee River bridge on Clybourn Street on Friday December 1, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis. Clybourn Street would be converted to a two-way boulevard if Interstate 794 is removed.

With Interstate 794's possible removal looming, one challenge sticks out: how would downtown Milwaukee's Clybourn Street bridge handle a projected major traffic increase?

Clybourn Street, which currently has one-way traffic west of North Van Buren Street, would be converted to a two-way boulevard if I-794 was removed between the Hoan Bridge and a few blocks west of the Milwaukee River.

That raises the question of whether the street's portion over the river would continue to use a lift bridge, or be replaced by a fixed bridge. And that has implications for drivers, boaters and others.

An answer could emerge in early 2024 when I-794 project alternatives are narrowed.

Those conceptual plans likely will include one option to to rebuild freeway bridges within I-794's current alignment and keep all existing freeway access ramps; another option to rebuild bridges with a tightened alignment which consolidates ramps, and a plan to replace the elevated freeway with surface streets − including a widened Clybourn Street.

Decision on freeway removal expected in 2024

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation this summer unveiled seven conceptual plans to repair I-794 and two plans to remove it. WisDot plans to choose a preferred alternative by the end of 2024.

Final design work is to occur in 2025 and 2026, with construction work from 2027 through 2030 if the $300 million project obtains federal and state funding.

The Clybourn Street lift bridge rises roughly 2,000 times annually to accommodate boats. River traffic is especially busy during the summer.

So, WisDOT engineers and consultants are considering a fixed bridge that would be high enough for boats to pass beneath it as part of an I-794 removal option.

That could bring a bridge that would extend from North Water Street to North Plankinton Avenue, said T. J. Dougherty, a project manager at HNTB Corp., a WisDOT consultant on the freeway project.

Such a design would need a lot of space to create a span to safely handle cars, bikes and pedestrians, Dougherty said. That includes accommodating people with disabilities.

Another possibility: a new lift bridge with a higher clearance while resting, said Mike Ernst, an HNTB project manager. That could reduce the number of times the lift would be activated.

There's no word yet on which solution might emerge in 2024 when the alternatives are narrowed.

"We just don't have those answers right now," Ernst said.

Dougherty and Ernst spoke during an Oct. 26 presentation at a Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District board meeting.

WisDot rejected the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's requests to interview department and HNTB officials about the bridge issue. A WisDOT representative provided written answers in response to the Journal Sentinel's questions.

Fixed bridge on Clybourn would create challenges

A fixed bridge "would help alleviate any vehicle delays or ramp queues associated with bridge lifts," said Trevor Fannon, the department's communications manager for southeastern Wisconsin.

But, that bridge's larger footprint could hurt efforts to better connect downtown and the Historic Third Ward, he said.

The project team is exploring the fixed bridge's feasibility, Fannon said. That includes working with the U.S. Coast Guard, he said.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's administration envisions I-794's possible removal in the city's new downtown comprehensive plan, which the Common Council unanimously approved in July.

The administration isn't yet taking a position on the Clybourn Street bridge's possible changes.

"As you are aware, there is more than one option to remove I-794. Each option would have different traffic impacts," said Tiffany Shepherd, city Department of Public Works marketing and communications officer.

"At this stage, we are with working with (Department of City Development) and conducting traffic analysis and gathering information so that we can offer perspective as this I-794 study process proceeds," she said.

Clybourn expansion to six lanes could create a barrier

Aside from the bridge issue, a widened Clybourn Street replacing I-794 is another concern for people such as Joe Ullrich, a Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District board member. The street could need six lanes to accommodate a vehicle count increase of threefold to fourfold, according to WisDOT.

"Does it connect the neighborhood by bringing (I-794) down?" asked Ullrich at the WisDOT presentation.

"Or does it divide the neighborhood because you're creating more traffic?" said Ullrich, a vice president at U.S. Bank. The company owns U.S. Bank Center, downtown's largest office tower.

Downtown business interests, as well as officials from St. Francis, Cudahy and South Milwaukee, fear removing part of I-794 would clog nearby surface streets and greatly lengthen commutes.

Freeway removal supporters say the streets can handle the change, which would open 15 to 18 acres for commercial development − and tear down a barrier between downtown, the lakefront and the Third Ward.

But, a fixed bridge creating a new barrier between downtown and the Third Ward wouldn't be a good solution, said Taylor Korslin, a representative of Rethink I-794, which supports removing the freeway.

Instead, officials should focus on when the bulk of bridge lifts occur − during summer afternoons when tour boats do much of their business, Korslin said.

He suggested City Hall pursue an agreement with tour boat companies to reduce their operations between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on week days. That's when underused Clybourn Street typically sees peak traffic counts.

Korslin also said a two-way Clybourn Street could accommodate increased traffic with four lanes, not six lanes.

That's because commuters would have other choices, such as Michigan Street, if I-794 is removed, he said.

The freeway sections that would be repaired date to 1974. They weren't touched when part of I-794 was reconstructed from 2013 through 2016 — a $239 million project that included rebuilding the Hoan Bridge's concrete deck.

None of WisDOT's plans call for removing the Hoan.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

