U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.49
    +0.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4410
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,808.32
    -434.62 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.97
    +4.24 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

7bridges raises $17M to automate logistics supply chains using AI

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Supply chain logistics -- getting components and eventually finished products from A to B to C -- is one of the most critical parts of running a business, not least because it is one of the most complex, involving dozens of companies, hundreds of combinations and permutations, accounting for world events outside of your business, a lot of people hours to figure it all out. Today, a startup called 7bridges that is aiming to simplify that by way of an AI-based automation platform -- it ingests a company's supply chain, operating and logistics data to present a user with optimized recommendations for how to move goods -- is announcing $17 million in new funding, a sign of the demand in the market to address and fix how supply chains work.

Eight Roads, the investment firm backed by Fidelity, is leading the round for London-based 7bridges, with Local Globe and enterprise VC Crane, which both invested in 7bridges' seed round in 2020, are also participating. Shipping behemoth Maersk, by way of its fund Maersk Growth, is also in the round as a strategic backer: Maersk will be working with 7bridges to integrate its logistics and shipping data into 7bridges to help Maersk customers manage their logistics more easily. Valuation is not being disclosed. 7 bridges has raised just over $20 million to date.

This Series A is coming after a strong couple of years of growth for 7bridges, which today provides tools to around 20 large multinational companies. As companies like Amazon have abundantly demonstrated, having a well-run logistics supply chain can be huge competitive edge. Philip Ashton, 7bridges' CEO who co-founded the company with Matei Beremski (CTO), said that this concept was already driving decent interest for 7bridges. Then Covid-19 happened.

"The pandemic presented a moment of realization for those companies that still had their heads in the sand," he said. "Having an adaptive supply chain is a business-saving issue."

The crux of the challenge (and opportunity) that 7bridges is addressing stems both from how supply chain business models have evolved over the years, and also world events. Supply chains and the movement of goods are two extremely fragmented spaces, made even more the case in the last couple of years. Covid-19 completely disrupted how many partners in a company's supply chain operated (if they continued operating at all).

At the same time, Covid-19 led to massive surges in demand for many businesses -- most obviously in areas like e-commerce but also any business that found itself getting squeezed as a result of disruptions elsewhere (eg a pharmaceutical company seeing more orders for drugs in part because others are making less, or just because people became more anxious for their health).

Typically a company might work with upwards of 30 different suppliers in the normal course of business, from those supplying components through to companies that might ship parts or all of your product around the world. Those partners typically will work within their own data silos, and some are far from embarking on their so-called "digital transformation" journeys. That is, there are a surprising number of companies in the wider world of business still using older, analogue, paper-based systems.

All the disruptions and older ways of doing things add up to huge inefficiencies. 7bridges cites data from McKinsey that estimates that 50% of logistics spend goes to waste, falling through the gaps in companies' models. At the same time, apparently there is an appetite to invest more to fix this: some 85% of supply chain executives said inefficiencies in their current systems were "a cause for concern."

All of these factors were some of what contributed to Maersk investing. “The last two years have drawn supply chains directly into the commercial spotlight," said Oliver Finch, investment partner at Maersk Growth, in a statement. "There is an urgent need to innovate in the sector and maintain access to goods we rely on. 7bridges have developed a novel technology solution to digitalise the design, management and optimization of supply chains. 7bridges will enable a wider range of businesses to better harness the power of data and AI to support commercial decision-making. We believe 7bridges has the potential to address a largely unmet market need and significantly improve companies’ supply chains.”

Indeed, with AI and automation making their way into every aspect of how business gets done nowadays, it was a no-brainer that a company would come along to build a platform to bring all of this together.

That's not to say that others hadn't tried before, but Beremski and Ashton said that a number of factors meant that efforts didn't get off the ground: either the timing in the market wasn't right (a critical mass would not come on board), or the technology still wasn't there.

"Companies had a crack at this 15 or 20 years ago, but awareness and technology just didn't match up," Ashton said.

"Now there are more compute resources, and the level of machine learning, the maturity of the systems and reinforcement learning and mathematical optimization, have really only emerged in the last three or four years," added Beremski. "Logistics is going through a digital transformation, which means that all the services within it are now available through APIs and are just more accessible." All that makes building a system like 7bridges', and getting customers on board, much more of a reality.

It's also helped that there have been a wave of other tech startups emerging to tackle other aspects of the logistics equation, plotting a course for more evolution in the space. They've included the likes of Flexport, Zencargo; a massive wave of last-mile delivery startups; ERP companies like Xentral; and those focusing on digitizing and defragmenting manufacturing capacity such as Xometry. All of these have laid the groundwork for yet more companies to come along and tackle other aspects in the space.

“Almost every shipper is facing significant supply chain challenges from rising costs and a changing regulatory environment, and lack the tools and know-how to navigate them," said Davor Hebel, managing partner and head of Eight Roads in Europe, in a statement. "7bridges is creating a new category of value optimization software for logistics which has historically only been a service available to the largest shippers from consultants. We are incredibly excited to partner with the 7bridges team as they look to scale the business.”

Recommended Stories

  • Derivatives Data Shows Softening Crypto Enthusiasm

    The wind seems to be out of crypto’s sails for now.

  • Shanghai government caps price on 'blind boxes', prohibits sale to children aged below 8

    Shanghai's market regulator on Friday issued a new directive that puts a cap on the price of so-called blind boxes - popular sealed packages that contain collectible goods - and restricts sales to young children. The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said the price of a blind box shall not exceed 200 yuan (US$31.46) and that sales to children under eight years old are now prohibited, according to a policy document published on the agency's website on Friday. The city's directive mark

  • Traders Wanted in a Once-Sleepy Gas Market With New Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Around the world, analysts and traders are grappling with the biggest shakeup in the 60-year history of liquefied natural gas: The emergence of two new superpowers, the U.S. and China, who are bringing more uncertainty and price fluctuations to a once-staid commodity market. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russi

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Oil climbs on supply worries, limited Omicron impact

    Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures touching their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.46 a barrel by 0641 GMT. Frantic oil buying, driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant will not be as disruptive as feared for fuel demand, has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • This Popular Restaurant Chain Was Ordered to Pay Millions To a Customer After Causing Him "Permanent and Serious Physical Injury"

    While extremely rare, eating at a restaurant chain can lead to serious injury (and sometimes even death.) Such was the unfortunate case of one customer dining at a Cracker Barrel in 2014. Now, the chain has been ordered to pay the man millions in damages for the "permanent and serious injury" he suffered thanks to a bizarre water jug mixup.William Cronnon was eating at a local Cracker Barrel restaurant in Marion County, Tenn., in April of 2014, when he was served cleaning sanitizer in place of w

  • California judge says Google's non-disclosure agreements violate state law

    A judge has ruled Google's non-disclosure agreements violate California labor law, potentially letting former workers talk about their experiences.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • You may wait longer for your latte: Some Starbucks stores cut hours with staff shortages

    Starbucks warned customers that their next visit “may look different” as more workers call in sick with COVID-19.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • People Are Sharing Red Flags From Employers That Should Trigger Warning Bells, And Some Of These May Surprise You

    "We're a family." Ugh.View Entire Post ›

  • Mizuho’s New CEO Faces Legacy Issues From Decades-Old Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is tapping a relatively young career insider to turn around the bank that’s been plagued by a series of technical disruptions and is still grappling with the legacy of a three-way merger more than two decades on.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Gr

  • Industry Moves: Walmart CEO John Furner Named NRF Chairman, Neiman Marcus Makes Two Leadership Appointments + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Analyst Forecasts For Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Are Surging Higher

    Calibre Mining Corp. ( TSE:CXB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...