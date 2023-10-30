7C Solarparken AG's (ETR:HRPK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

7C Solarparken (ETR:HRPK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study 7C Solarparken's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 7C Solarparken is:

7.5% = €18m ÷ €248m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

7C Solarparken's Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

On the face of it, 7C Solarparken's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.9%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that 7C Solarparken's net income grew significantly at a rate of 30% over the last five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between 7C Solarparken's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 37% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about 7C Solarparken's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is 7C Solarparken Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 75% (implying that it keeps only 25% of profits) for 7C Solarparken suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, 7C Solarparken has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 61% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that 7C Solarparken's future ROE will drop to 5.9% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like 7C Solarparken has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

