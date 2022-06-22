U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

At 8.1% CAGR, Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market to Hit USD 12.8 Billion by 2028, Says Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global basal cell carcinoma treatment market had total revenues of roughly USD 5.53 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of around 8.1 percent.

Zion Market Research Logo
Zion Market Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  Reports:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.1 % (2022-2028).

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  was valued approximately USD 5.53 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 12.8 Billion by 2028.

  • North America is expected to dominate the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market throughout the projected period.

  • The United States is anticipated to hold the major share owing to the presence of major players, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

  • As botanical drugs were granted FDA approval in 2004, an increasing number of established and developing companies, notably large pharmaceutical companies, have begun to produce plant-derived and botanical drugs.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as  "Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market By Treatment Type (Radiation Therapy, Drugs, And Surgery), By End-User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Overview

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that is commonly found in all types of cancers. Basal cell carcinoma is caused by the uncontrolled development of basal cells. Since basal cell carcinoma has a slower growth rate, it is curable and can cause relatively little damage if identified early and treated. The malignancy must be removed in order to treat basal cell carcinoma. Treatment is determined by the location, size, and type of cancer. The type of treatment depends on whether the carcinoma is a newly diagnosed or reoccurring cancer.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 185 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Growth Drivers

  • Increasing prevalence of basal cell carcinoma to drive the market growth.

Skin cancers (the majority of which are basal and squamous cell skin tumors) are the most frequent of all cancers. Each year, roughly 5.4 million squamous and basal cell skin malignancies are detected in the United States, according to one study. Basal cell tumors account for about eight out of ten of these malignancies. For many years, the incidence of these cancers has been rising. This is likely due to a combination of increased sun exposure and improved skin cancer detection. Thus, the rising prevalence of basal cell carcinoma is among the primary factor boosting the growth of the market. In addition to this, developing healthcare infrastructure and growing initiatives for awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases are estimated to foster market growth.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Restraints

  • High costs related to basal cell carcinoma treatment to hinder the market growth.

The cost for basal cell carcinoma depends on its stage and location. Radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery are some of the treatment options for this cancer. Some expenses are covered by insurance, but out-of-pocket expenses might be hefty. Treatment for all types of skin cancer, according to the CDC, costs approximately $8 billion each year. By 2030, the organization estimates that treating new patients will cost $1.6 billion each year. Many cancer medications, particularly immunotherapy treatments, are quite costly. It is also being observed that persons with metastatic cancer spend more than 6 times more on care in the 12 months after their initial diagnosis than those with localized cancer. Also, one or maybe more chemotherapeutic drugs are frequently used to treat skin cancer. Many are brand-new drugs with a hefty price tag. New cancer treatments, according to the National Cancer Institute, can cost over $100,000 per patient annually. Thus, such high costs associated with the treatment of basal cell carcinoma are likely to impede the growth of the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Opportunities

  • Heavy investment by major players in the development of drugs and R&D activities to fuel market.

As botanical drugs were granted FDA approval in 2004, an increasing number of established and developing companies, notably large pharmaceutical companies, have begun to produce plant-derived and botanical drugs. As a result, both public and private investment is increasing in this industry. Botanicals are expected to rise rapidly as advances in plant culture technologies improve efficiency and lower development costs. As a result, major medical organizations are expected to increase their investments in basal cell carcinomas drugs & therapies, thereby propelling the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market growth forward during the forecast period.

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Challenges

  • Management of advanced and high-risk basal cell carcinoma is a challenge for the market.

For advanced basal cell carcinoma, Hedgehog inhibitors and surgical treatments, particularly Mohs surgery, have ruled the therapy landscape. However, not every patient is suitable for surgery, and for Hedgehog inhibitors, tolerance and progression difficulties can make long-term disease care difficult. Some BCC patients progress to a stage where they face considerable management issues. Recurring, locally advanced, or metastatic BCC, as well as tumors that exist in anatomical places where surgical treatment would result in substantial deformity, are examples of such situations. Thus, management of advanced BCC coupled with strict regulatory standards for the approval of new drugs acts as major challenge to the growth of the market.

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Segmentation

  • The global basal cell carcinoma treatment market is categorized into treatment type, end-user, and region. 

Based on the treatment type, the global market is divided into radiation therapy, drugs, and surgery. The end-user segment consists of specialty clinics, hospitals, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market

List of Key Players of Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market :

  • Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd

  • Mylan N.V.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Strides Arcolab Ltd.

  • Perrigo Company plc

  • Allergan Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market ?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  Industry?

  • What segments does the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 5.53 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 12.8 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 8.1 % 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Merck and Co. Inc., Sanofi, Strides Arcolab Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Allergan, Inc., and Bausch Health Companies among others.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.  

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3297

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market

Recent Developments

  • In June 2021, Sanofi and Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® has received approval from the European Commission to treat people with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma who have advanced or are intolerant to a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor.

  • In June 2020, Provectus unveiled approval from The Indian Patent Office for its patent application for the combination of novel autolytic cancer immunotherapy PV-10® with systemic immunomodulatory therapy, such as immune checkpoint inhibition (CB). PV-10, which is based on small molecules, is injected into superficial melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer including squamous cell carcinoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma via cutaneous intratumoral injection.

Regional Dominance:

  • North America to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market throughout the projected period. This is attributable to key aspects such as the favorable reimbursement policies, increased awareness of advanced treatments, the growing senior population, and the region's high prevalence of basal cell carcinoma. The United States is anticipated to hold the major share owing to the presence of major players, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market  is segmented as follows:

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : By Treatment Type Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Surgery

  • Drugs

  • Radiation Therapy

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Others

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Medical Enzyme Technology market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.5(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 6.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy market accrued earnings worth approximately301 (USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 678(USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 12.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog : https://zmrblog.com/ | Market Business Insights

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-8-1-cagr-global-basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market-to-hit-usd-12-8-billion-by-2028--says-zion-market-research--industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-301573107.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

