U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,045.00
    +93.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.25
    +81.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.70
    +8.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    +1.19 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    +0.55 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3570
    +0.1490 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,861.23
    +216.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.60
    -56.62 (-5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.10
    +45.85 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

At 8.2% CAGR, Plating On Plastics Market Expected to Reach USD 1044.46 Million, globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

·6 min read

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the Plating On Plastics Market size reached USD 601.59 Million in 2021. The Plating On Plastics market is likely to grow at robust CAGR of 8.2%, and reach size of USD 1044.46 Million by 2028 end. The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Plating On Plastics Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Plating On Plastics Market place for the forecast 2022– 2028.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/656

Key Companies Covered in Plating On Plastics Market

Arteraft Planting, SRG Global Inc , MacDermid Inc., Bolta Werke, Atotech, Cybersheild, , Dixline Corporation, Chromoplastica, BIA Kunststoff- und Galvanotechnik (BIA), Sarrel, Sharretts Plating Company, Dow Chemical Company, Grohe AG, Enthone, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd, JCU Corporation and Phillips Plating Corporation

Plating On Plastics Market Segmentation on the basis of type, end-user and region & country level.

By Plating Type:

Nickel
Chrome
Others

By Base Material:

PEI
PET
PBT
PC
ABS
ABS/PC
Nylon
Others

By Application:

Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Construction & Building
Others

Plating on Plastics Market: An Overview

The plastic plating, also commonly known as electroplating plastics first appeared on the commercial horizon in the 1960s. The technology was deployed in the automotive sector to manufacture aesthetically pleasing, and more fuel-efficient vehicles. The technology today promises the exact same revolution in the automotive sector, thanks to development of thermoplastic polymers like Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, with tremendous impact resistance, and toughness. Thanks to the development of electric vehicles, the automotive sector today makes up for nearly 80% of end-demand for electroplating plastics.

Apart from the automotive sector, other applications like aesthetically pleasing plastic-based plumbing fixtures control knobs, and buttons on mobiles, and other electronic devices also make up for large portion of the end-demand in the plating on plastics market. Electroplating is likely to become more common globally, and in new applications as demand for seamless digitalization, aesthetic designs, and cost-reductions offered by plastics remain key to consumers, and manufacturers both. The automotive sector promises the largest application, as plastics provide manufacturers with lightweight vehicles, and molded plastics provide engineers the much needed flexibility to design unique vehicles in a highly competitive industry.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/656

The current plating on plastics technology has a major potential to grow amidst the upcoming wave of Internet of Things, Robotics, and other similar technology. Such promise is increasingly being brought to life, thanks to promise of technologies like 3D printing, and increased investment in research and development. In November, 2020, Japan's Waseda University developed a metal-plastic hybrid 3D printing technique. The new technique for the first time combines, printing of metals, and plastics together, a combination that is ideal for use in IoT, and robotic applications. The technology not only promises to further end-use, but also reduces costs as metal plating remains reliant on high-powered lasers, which are expensive to use. The increased promise of techniques like 3D printing, the increasing demand for plating on plastics in the automotive, and electronic sector, and growing research in promising innovation remain promising drivers of growth in the plating on plastics market.

Plating on Plastics Market: Key Trends

The growing regulatory oversight has led to increased onus on manufacturers to produce viable trivalent chrome plating solutions in the near future. States like California have proposed legislations completely banning hexavalent coatings, which are known to produce various toxic substances. These legislations are yet not active on ground, as states like California extend periods of transitions. However, the trivalent chrome plating is definitely going to be the future for aerospace, automotive, and various other surface coating end-use industries. Currently, 10 manufacturers in the US promise premium offerings in the trivalent chrome plating solutions. The number is expected to witness major growth, as countries around the world become environmentally conscious.

The growing demand for sustainability in various sectors has led to new innovation promise in the plating on plastics market. In January, 2021, Metal Chem announced a new product line, tagged the 'EN-CONNECT', which replaces use of phosphate, chromium, nitrate, and PFAS in the industry. The product vows to be a new green technology, with similar level of performance in applications like corrosion resistance, and other performance metrics. Such green development is essential as new regulations globally continue to limit water discharge limits, and aim to reduce use of hazardous materials. According to Metal Chem press release, the product is designed for use in automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

On Special Requirement Plating On Plastics Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/automotive-and-transport/plating-on-plastics-market-size

Top Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Top 5 Renewable Energy Companies

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155
Asia Office: +917447409162

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-8-2-cagr-plating-on-plastics-market-expected-to-reach-usd-1044-46-million-globally-by-2028--says-brandessence-market-research-301458091.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Apple is still bigger than all these companies combined

    King Apple still towers over its megacap peers despite the tech selloff

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Huawei Ranks No. 5 in U.S. Patents in Sign of Chinese Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of companies getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Dr

  • Volkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said it would likely double sales of its ID battery electric vehicles in China this year and aims to do even better but the automaker could be hamstrung by a shortage of semiconductors. The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor and FAW Group, is the backbone of its EV ambitions in China, the world's largest auto market. The German automaker sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, with production also affected by regional COVID-19 outbreaks in addition to chip-related issues.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

  • Oil rises to $82 as demand recovery seen on track

    Oil rose to around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact with allies due to a lack of capacity in some countries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.16, or 1.5%, to $79.39, after falling 0.8% on Monday.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • UK retailers face struggle in year ahead despite recent festive cheer

    According to the British Retail Consortium, firms will be hit with a reduction in consumer spending thanks to rising inflation, increasing energy bills, and April’s national insurance hike.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Moderna CEO talks Omicron booster shots, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecasts, global vaccination

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of an Omicron-specific booster shot, global vaccination efforts, data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and raised forecasts for vaccine sales and production in 2022.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Intel Gains After Recruiting Micron’s David Zinsner as Its Next CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. rallied Monday after tapping Micron Technology Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner to fill the CFO role vacated by the retirement of George Davis. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections

  • SEC Chair Won’t Comment on Whether Ethereum is a Security

    Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, noted the need for regulations in the crypto industry.