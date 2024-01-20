The 8.2% return this week takes Marvell Technology's (NASDAQ:MRVL) shareholders five-year gains to 295%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) share price has soared 283% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 44% in about a quarter.

Since the stock has added US$4.7b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Marvell Technology

Given that Marvell Technology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Marvell Technology saw its revenue grow at 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 31% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Marvell Technology worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Marvell Technology is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Marvell Technology stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Marvell Technology the TSR over the last 5 years was 295%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Marvell Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 81% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 32% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.