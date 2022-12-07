U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

At an 8.22% CAGR, Growing Demand For Geriatric And Pediatric Population Dosage Forms To Drive The Sustained Release Excipients Market| Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Increasing Numbers Of Patent Expirations, As Well As The Growing Demand For Geriatric And Pediatric Population Dosage Forms, Are Driving The Sustained Release Excipients Market Growth

Rockville, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing numbers of patent expirations, as well as the growing demand for geriatric and pediatric population dosage forms, are driving the sustained release excipients market growth

With a forecasted 8.22% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, the global sustained release excipients market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2022. By 2032, it is anticipated that the global sustained release excipients market is anticipated to have grown to USD 2.84 billion.

Pediatric and Geriatric Sustained Release Dosage Forms Are Required

The sustained release excipients market potential is being positively impacted by factors like the rise in patent expirations, the demand for paediatric and geriatric dosage forms, and the additional advantages offered by sustained release formulations.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7994

Reducing dosage frequency and increasing patient compliance are both achieved by sustained release formulations. The growth of market for sustained release excipients is further aided by these elements. Technologies for sustained drug release offer a variety of advantages over conventional medications.

Antibiotic resistance has also been brought on by the rise in the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, which has had a detrimental effect on the sustained release excipients market for conventional dosage forms. As a result, alternative methods of treating and controlling these diseases are being used.

Key Takeaways

  • The product category of polymers, which controlled the global sustained release excipients market, contributed more than 43.60% of the total revenue.

  • The oral drug delivery market, which generated more than 40.25% of the overall revenue, dominated the sustained release excipients market.

  • When analysed in terms of technology, targeted delivery monopolised the sustained release excipients market and adjusted to account for the strongest portion of total revenue, or 22.6%.

  • On the other hand, during the forecast years, Asia Pacific sustained release excipients market is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate.

  • With more than 36.45% of global sales, Europe led the market for sustained release excipients.

Recent Developments

  • Partners

In March 2022, Hovione added Zerion Pharma to the list of partners in its oral drug delivery toolkit. Zerion Pharma aims to commercialise the technology for overcoming the problems associated with low drug solubility.

  • Alliance

Through the Controlled Release Alliance with DuPont, Colorcon, Inc. announced in April 2019 the addition of the Aquacoat range of modified release products to its functional film coatings.

  • Merger

The merger of DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences Business and International Flavors & Fragrances was finalised in February 2021. The portfolio's variety of solutions to meet the needs of the industry has increased with the inclusion of Aquacoat products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7994

Competitive Landscape

In the market for sustained release excipients' competition section, key players operating in the sector are profiled based on their market shares, distinctive business models, product lines, and company dashboards.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Mylan N.V.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • AstraZeneca

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Allergan plc

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

  • BASF

  • International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

  • Ashland Global

  • Evonik Industries

  • Croda International Plc

  • Gattefossé

  • Merck KGaA

Development of Economical Dosage Forms
Physicians have widely accepted the use of controlled release formulations to reduce antibiotic resistance. These formulations are a top choice of formulations among doctors, increasing their demand in the sustained release excipients market. They produce preferred therapeutic drug levels in blood plasma and reduce the dosage frequency.

Diseases are Becoming More Prevalent Globally
Over the course of history, both acute and chronic diseases have become more common. Doctors prescribe medications for the treatment of these illnesses. Along with the active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients are typically present in medicines. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an enormous demand for medications. As a result of the large volume in the Asia Pacific sustained release excipients market, they are highly sought after.

To ensure that the drug reaches the target site, sustained releasse excipients release the medication gradually. Numerous applications exist for excipients. As a result of this, there is a high demand for sustained release excipients. Compared to conventional excipients, sustained release excipients have lower indirect costs.

Get Full Access of This Premium Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7994

Key Segments

By Product :

  • Gelatin

  • Polymers

  • Minerals

  • Sugars

  • Alcohol

  • Chitosan

By Route of Administration :

  • Oral

  • Intramuscular

  • Subcutaneous

  • Transdermal

  • Vaginal

  • Ophthalmic

  • Intravenous

  • Other Route of Administrations

By Technology :

  • Targeted Delivery

  • Micro Encapsulation

  • Wurster Technique

  • Transdermal

  • Implants

  • Coacervation

  • Others

By Region :

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Ocular Excipients Market: Ocular Excipients Market to witness a growth of CAGR 7.3% by 2031. Ocular Drug Delivery to drive the financial growth of ocular excipients market

Powder-Filled Hard Gelatin Capsules Market: Powder-Filled Hard Gelatin Capsules Market is expected to witness growth in pharmaceutical sectors due to new capsule formulation and benefits.

Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market is projected to reach USD 5,663 Million by 2032. Nonwoven superabsorbent polymers to dominate the market.

Intravenous Packaging Market: Intravenous Packaging Market to expand at a CAGR of 4% during, 2021-2031. Rising geriatric population and chronic illnesses to drive market growth.

About Us: 

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact: 
Mahendra Singh 
US Sales Office: 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


