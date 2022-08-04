U.S. markets closed

8.43% CAGR in IT Training Market, Segmentation by Service and Geography - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Training Market is a part of the IT Consulting and Other Services Industry. The market witnessed certain challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various schools, colleges, offices, and other business units were shut down due to government mandates. However, this increased the adoption of the e-learning process, including online IT training, thus fueling the growth of the market in 2020. The IT training market size is expected to grow by USD 10.59 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Training Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021 to 2025

To uncover growth strategies and make the most of future growth opportunities, View our Sample Report

Market Overview

  • One of the key factors driving the IT training market growth is the growth in the number of strategic partnerships among vendors.

  • Growth in popularity of MOOCs is one of the key challenges hindering the IT training market growth. 

  • North America will register the highest growth rate of 35% among all regions. Therefore, the IT training market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

  • The IT training market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the infrastructure segment as it accounted for the largest market share growth in the base year.

Scope of the Report

IT Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Information Technology Market Research Reports

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to an analyst now to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

The Infrastructure Segment Held the Largest Market Share

  • The IT training market share growth by the infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • The growth of this segment is driven by the growing demand for skilled individuals in networking and cloud computing technology.

  • Networking and cloud computing technologies have become crucial for enterprises, with growing digitization and the need for storage solutions

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

  • 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for IT training in the region.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The presence of major technology companies will drive the IT training market growth in North America during the forecast period. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Vendor Insights-

  • GP Strategies Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Learning Tree International Inc.

  • LearnQuest Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Pluralsight Inc.

  • QA group of companies

  • SAP SE

The IT training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Key Offerings

  • GP Strategies Corp. - The company offers digital learning solutions by integrating across all learning areas and domains for learning transformation consulting, innovation and emerging learning strategy, content design and development, content curation, and learning analytics, measurement, and evaluation.

  • Learning Tree International Inc.- The company offers over 360 IT courses covering 22 curricula and 120 IT certification paths. These courses are offered for professional development and continuing education and largely include curricula associated with Azure, Apple programming, Agile and Scrum, Windows Systems, etc.

  • Microsoft Corp. - The company offers various training courses (through its subsidiary LinkedIn) such as business courses, technology courses, and creative courses on a single platform, taught by real-world practitioners located across the globe.

To learn more about recent Developments in IT Training Market, Download our Sample Report

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The learning management systems market share for higher education is expected to increase by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026

Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The recruitment software market share is expected to increase by USD 704.26 million from 2021 to 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Development - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Database - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 GP Strategies Corp.

  • 10.4 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.5 Learning Tree International Inc.

  • 10.6 LearnQuest Inc.

  • 10.7 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.8 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.10 Pluralsight Inc.

  • 10.11 QA group of companies

  • 10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8-43-cagr-in-it-training-market-segmentation-by-service-and-geography---technavio-301597096.html

SOURCE Technavio

