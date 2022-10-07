At 8.5% CAGR, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market Size & Share to Hit USD 2.5 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market size was worth at around USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key players are covered in the report are Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ambu A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, PLC, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

Miami, FL, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Endoscopes, Endotherapy Devices, Visualization Systems, Energy Devices, and Others), By Application (Biliary Sphincterotomy, Biliary Stenting, Biliary Dilatation, Pancreatic Sphincterotomy, Pancreatic Duct Stenting, and Pancreatic Duct Dilatation), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

The report analyzes the global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market.

Market Overview:

An endoscope is inserted into the second part of the duodenum during the combination fluoroscopic and endoscopic operation known as endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). This allows other tools to be inserted into the biliary and pancreatic ducts through the crucial duodenal papilla. To detect and treat pancreaticobiliary diseases, ERCP devices combine luminal endoscopy and fluoroscopic imaging.

These tools are inserted via the esophagus and the stomach into the stomach portion of the duodenum using a side-view duodenoscopy. Devices for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) are primarily used to treat blocked bile or pancreatic ducts or to extract samples of cells and tissues.

Market Growth Drivers

Growing application of ERCP to drive the market growth during the forecast period

The high prevalence of chronic disorders like Crohn's disease, Barrett's disease, and pancreatic cancer around the world, together with government measures to raise patient knowledge of better and more cutting-edge therapies, are driving the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market's expansion.

Restraints

The high cost of ERCP devices is projected to hamper the market growth

The strict government regulations imposed by regulatory organizations in many countries for the introduction of new technologies are limiting the market's expansion. The market is benefiting from the rising disposable income, particularly in developing nations where consumers are becoming more aware of cutting-edge technology. The high expense of the treatment could be a barrier to the market's expansion.

Segmentation Analysis

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.

The global market is divided into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, visualization systems, energy devices, and others based on the product. The market's largest contributor, the endoscopes segment, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the projected period. The market for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices for endoscopes is anticipated to grow significantly over the next few years as a result of an increase in gastrointestinal and chronic biliary problems. The World Health Organization estimates that gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses are responsible for about 8 million deaths each year. As a result, it is projected that there would be a rise in conditions linked to pancreatic cancer and the bile duct liver. Additionally, it opens up a huge window of opportunity for producers of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices to grow their brands internationally. In the upcoming years, it is also projected that rising health care costs and advantageous administrative rules will spur market expansion.

The global market is bifurcated into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary stenting, biliary dilatation, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct stenting, and pancreatic duct dilatation based on application. The market's largest contributor, biliary sphincterotomy, expanded at a CAGR of 8.1% over the projection period. After selective cannulation with a specialized tool called a sphincterotome introduced into the papilla, the biliary sphincter and the intraduodenal portion of the common bile duct are severed using a high-frequency current. Biliary sphincterotomy or biliary endoscopic sphincterotomy are the names of this surgery (EST).

Based on the end user, the global market is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The market's largest contributor, the hospitals and clinics sector, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% during the projected period. Ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs, are specialized medical facilities that give patients the choice to have surgeries and other treatments performed outside of a conventional hospital setting. Due to the high prevalence of pancreatic cancer, bile duct, and pancreatic duct illnesses, the segment for ambulatory surgical centers is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the projection period. These aspects are anticipated to encourage the ERCP market.

The global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Endoscopes

Endotherapy Devices

Visualization Systems

Energy Devices

Others

By Application

Biliary Sphincterotomy

Biliary Stenting

Biliary Dilatation

Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

Pancreatic Duct Stenting

Pancreatic Duct Dilatation

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market include -

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Ambu A/S

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market size was valued at around USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on the product, the endoscopes segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on end users, the hospitals & Clinics segment accounted for the major market share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market in North America held the highest share, accounting for 35% of the global market. This region is expanding as a result of intensive diagnostic imaging research and the rapid introduction of technologically advanced ERCP tools like sphincterotomes. The expansion of the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market in the North American area is further fueled by the increase in government funding for healthcare and the presence of major players like Hobbs Medical Inc.

Furthermore, it is predicted that over the projected period, the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest CAGR rate. The healthcare industry's development is a contributing factor to this rise. The development of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market in the Asia-Pacific region is further fueled by the rising awareness regarding the treatment of pancreatic and liver disorders involving sphincterotomy.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2022, Cook Medical launched an endoscopic clipping device, namely Instinct Plus, which is compatible with a duodenoscope and has applications for defect closure, anchoring procedures, and prophylactic clipping in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ambu A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, PLC, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others. Key Segment By Product, Application, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

