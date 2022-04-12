U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

With 8.5% CAGR, Medical Mask Market Size worth USD 4.11 Billion | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Medical Mask Market are 3M (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), KCWW (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), ANSELL LTD. (Australia), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Prestige Ameritech (U.S.), Other Prominent Players

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical mask market size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of coronavirus across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Mask Market Share, Size & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Sandler Group announced that it will be investing in the production of the non-woven line of production of respirator mask. The company plans to manufacture around 800 million masks; a step that was taken to cater to the growing demand.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-mask-market-102703




The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.


Medical Mask Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

8.5%

2027 Value Projection

USD 4.11Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 2.15 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

115

Segments covered

By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Geography

Medical Mask Market Growth Drivers

Imposing of Mandatory Mask Usage Guidelines by Governments

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Stimulate Market Value

Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-mask-market-102703


Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall medical mask market growth in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world. The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million. This pandemic has created a huge awareness regarding preventive measures. During these pandemic, governments as well as private organizations are putting in several efforts for distribution of personal protective equipment in several countries across the world. In April 2020, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it has initiated the distribution of PPE, including a total of 192,000 NHH-95 masks to healthcare workers across New York and New Jersey.


Quick Buy - Medical Mask Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102703


List Of Companies Profiled In Medical Mask Market

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Halyard Worldwide, Inc.(U.S.)

  • KCWW (U.S.)

  • Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

  • Cardinal Health (U.S.)

  • Prestige Ameritech (U.S.)

  • Other Prominent Players


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Market Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Market Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview: Guidelines for Usage of Medical Mask Market

    • Snapshot of Types of Medical Mask

    • Prevalence of Associated Respiratory Disease

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Global Medical Mask Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Surgical Mask

      • Respirators

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital Pharmacies

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

ToC Continue…!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-mask-market-102703


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/medical-mask-market-9849


