With 8.5% CAGR, Medical Mask Market Size worth USD 4.11 Billion | Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Medical Mask Market are 3M (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), KCWW (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), ANSELL LTD. (Australia), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Prestige Ameritech (U.S.), Other Prominent Players

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical mask market size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of coronavirus across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Mask Market Share, Size & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Sandler Group announced that it will be investing in the production of the non-woven line of production of respirator mask. The company plans to manufacture around 800 million masks; a step that was taken to cater to the growing demand.





Medical Mask Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 8.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 4.11Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 2.15 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 115 Segments covered By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Geography Medical Mask Market Growth Drivers Imposing of Mandatory Mask Usage Guidelines by Governments Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Stimulate Market Value Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth





Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall medical mask market growth in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world. The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million. This pandemic has created a huge awareness regarding preventive measures. During these pandemic, governments as well as private organizations are putting in several efforts for distribution of personal protective equipment in several countries across the world. In April 2020, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it has initiated the distribution of PPE, including a total of 192,000 NHH-95 masks to healthcare workers across New York and New Jersey.





List Of Companies Profiled In Medical Mask Market

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Halyard Worldwide, Inc.(U.S.)

KCWW (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Prestige Ameritech (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players





Table of Content

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Guidelines for Usage of Medical Mask Market Snapshot of Types of Medical Mask Prevalence of Associated Respiratory Disease Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Medical Mask Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Surgical Mask Respirators Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…!





