At 8.6% CAGR, Global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 2.9 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, June 11, 2022 -- As per the Zion Market Research study,The global tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market was worth around USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market.

Key Industry Insights &Findings of the Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.6% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market was valued at approximately USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 2.9 Billion by 2028.

Large population and technical advancements, North America accounted for the largest share of tissue sealants and tissue adhesive.

State-of-the-art medical research facilities and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure in this region, and also heightened understanding among both physicians & patients relating to therapeutic approaches, enhanced life expectancy, and a rising population will push growing demands for tissue sealants and tissue adhesives in the Asia Pacific region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Tissue Sealants And Tissue Adhesive Market By Product (Natural Or Biological Sealants & Adhesives And Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Adhesives), By Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, And Other Applications), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, And Hospitals), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"into their research database.

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: Overview

Sealants are materials used by surgeon to heal tissue that has been injured by a surgery or injury. Skin, internal organs, and blood vessels are among the tissues that have been damaged. Sealants are used in combination with mechanical procedures like sutures and staples to assist minimize blood loss and avoiding leaks. Tissue adhesives are liquid monomers that, when exposed to a moist surface (skin), begin an exothermic reaction, transforming into a polymer that establishes a strong tissue connection.

Industry Dynamics:

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in number of orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures to foster the market.

Over the forecast period, rising cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries are expected to drive revenue growth in the global tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market. The ease of availability of novel tissue adhesives and tissue sealants among end users, combined with rising disposable money, is a major driver in the global increase in such procedures. Adhesives are essential in general surgery. Natural and manufactured polymeric materials can be used to create three-dimensional networks that adhere to target tissues chemically and physically, acting as adhesives, sealants, or hemostats. Because adhesives and sealants are such an important aspect of general surgery, demand for them will rise as the number of procedures performed increases. As a result, market growth is likely to be boosted.

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: Restraints

Less market penetration for tissue sealants and adhesives in developing countries hinders the growth.

The market's growth is also likely to be hampered by the dearth of acceptance of tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants in developing markets. This is due to a lack of knowledge about the advantages, cost-effectiveness, therapeutic application, and reliability of tissue adhesive and tissue sealants against alternative procedures or products, as well as tissue healing therapies.

Global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: Opportunities

Technological advancement for product launches creates numerous opportunities for market growth.

Companies have been working on the development of novel tissue glue and bio-adhesive sealants to reach a variety of consumers, including toddlers, and young and elderly patients, during the last few years. Tissue sealants are currently used to protect sensitive, fragile, skin from damage, and to prevent cross-contamination & infection transmission. For innovative product launches, major companies are investing heavily in R&D activities. All such factors are likely to generate numerous opportunities for the global tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market growth during the forecast period.

Global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: Challenges

Limitations in the development of tissue adhesive to act as a major challenge for the market growth.

Despite the fact that many tissue adhesives form strong connections with tissue, they are frequently not designed for specific tissue applications. Tissue adhesives, in particular, do not biodegrade at a rate consistent with tissue repair, cause an unwanted inflammatory response upon adhesion or disintegration, fail to cohere in high-load-bearing applications, or do not match the characteristics of the underlying tissue. In the early stages of development, rigorous differentiation of target applications and greater in-depth investigation of tissue-surface features and tissue-environmental parameters are necessary. Despite the fact that the surface of the tissue and the surrounding environment change amongst tissues, the most typical technique is to utilize one type of adhesive for all conceivable tissues. This "one-size-fits-all" approach frequently results in tissue adhesive misuse, leading to inferior performance and dampening enthusiasm for potentially promising new materials. This could also lead to an incorrect cost-effectiveness analysis for specified unmet clinical requirements in the early stages of development, culminating in an exaggeration of cost in later stages of development and obstructing clinical translation. A failure to understand the physiological effects of adhesive materials after implantation is another factor for the research-to-product mismatch. All such limitations may pose challenges to market growth.

Global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: Segmentation

The global tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market is categorized based on product, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the product, the market is divided into semi-synthetic & synthetic adhesives and biological or natural sealants. The application segment consists of neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and other applications. The end-user segment is bifurcated into ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and hospitals.

List of Key Players inTissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market:

Integra LifeSciences

C.R Bard

Smith & Nephew

Exapharma

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

Tissuemed Ltd.

Chemence Medical Inc.

Cohera Medical Inc.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.6 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Integra LifeSciences, C.R Bard, Smith & Nephew, Exapharma, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Tissuemed Ltd., Chemence Medical, Inc., Cohera Medical, Inc., and Luna Innovations Incorporated Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3454

Recent Developments:

In January 2020, Polyganics, a medical technology business that develops, manufactures, and sells bioresorbable medical devices, revealed that LIQOSEAL®, its effortless and unique dural sealant patch, has received CE certification and will be available in Europe immediately.

In December 2019, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced that Ethicon has released VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) to assist surgeons minimize bleeding during surgery. VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) is made up of fibrinogen and thrombin, which are both clotting proteins present in human plasma. It creates a fast, adherent, and permanent clot after placed on the bleeding site and has been shown to maintain hemostasis (blood stoppage) in high-risk patients.

Regional Dominance:

North America is the leader in the global market.

Among the regions, North America is estimated to lead the global tissue sealants and tissue adhesive market during the forecast period. Because of its large population and technical advancements, North America accounted for the largest share of tissue sealants and tissue adhesive. However, the market for tissue sealants and tissue adhesives is expected to expand significantly in Asia Pacific countries. Factors such as state-of-the-art medical research facilities and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure in this region, and also heightened understanding among both physicians & patients relating therapeutic approaches, enhanced life expectancy, and a rising population will push growing demands for tissue sealants and tissue adhesives in Asia Pacific region.

Global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market is segmented as follows:

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market:ByProduct Outlook(2022-2028)

Natural or Biological Sealants and Adhesives

Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Adhesives

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: By ApplicationOutlook (2022-2028)

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Other Applications

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market:By Region Outlook(2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

