With 8.6% CAGR, Subdural Electrodes Market Size worth USD 66.5 Million in 2029

Subdural Electrodes Market Size worth USD 66.5 Million in 2029
According to Fortune Business Insights, The Subdural Electrodes Market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.5 Million by 2029, the market size was USD 32.4 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.6%
Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global subdural electrodes market size was USD 32.4 Million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 37.4 Million in 2022 to USD 66.5 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the 2022-2029 period. As per the report, the market is projected to expand during the forecast period due to increasing demand for intracranial monitoring as surgical planning for epilepsy.
Key Industry Development:
June 2021: CorTec GmbH entered into a transatlantic strategic partnership with Blackrock Neurotech, LLC to provide a more comprehensive portfolio of solutions to address various neurological disorders, including peripheral nerve application and enter the U.S. market.
Report Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022 to 2029
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
8.6%
2029 Value Projection
USD 66.5 million
Base Year
2021
Market Size in 2021
USD 32.4 million
Historical Data for
2018 to 2020
No. of Pages
137
Report Coverage:
The report sheds light on recent trends and developments in the market with its well-researched qualitative and quantitative data. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market development is given further in this report. The major driving and restraining factors affecting the subdural electrodes market growth during the projected period are mentioned further in the study along with numerous business strategies adopted by the leading companies. Precise market segmentation and regional insights on segmented market areas are provided. A list of leading market players is mentioned in the report further.
Drivers and Restraints:
Increasing Demand for Advanced Treatments to Bolster Market Growth
The market is expected to witness prominent growth in the coming years. Also, the increasing demand for intracranial monitoring as surgical planning for epilepsy is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, superior procedural outcomes of subdural electrodes for locating seizure focus in epilepsy is a major factor for surging the product demand.
However, lack of product awareness in developing countries may hinder the market growth during the projected period.
Segments:
Platinum Segment to Emerge Due to High Bio-Compatibility
By material, the market is bifurcated into platinum and stainless steel. The platinum segment is expected to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period. Platinum electrodes are compatible with the environment and have a low risk of infection. These factors are highly attributable to segmental growth.
Patient Comfort & Safety Provided by Depth Electrodes to Drive Segmental Growth
Based on type, the market is categorized into a strip, grid, depth, and others. The depth segment is anticipated to lead the global market owing to increasing patient comfort and safety provided by these electrodes.
Hospitals & ASCs Segment to Dominate Global Market in the Coming Years
On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & ASCs, specialty clinics, and others. The increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities is expected to bolster hospitals & ASCs' segmental growth.
Geographically, the market share is segmented into the U.S., Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world.
Subdural Electrodes Market Segments:
Market Segmentation
By Material
By Type
By End User
By Geography
Regional Insights:
Rising Prevalence of Drug Resistance Among Epileptic Patients to Bolster the U.S. Market Growth
The U.S. dominated the global subdural electrodes market share in 2021, registering a value of USD 13.1 million. The increasing adoption of these devices for intracranial monitoring is expected to fuel the regional market growth.
Europe is expected to stand at the second-highest global market position in the coming years. Developing healthcare infrastructure and the rising adoption of depth electrodes are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
Key Players Form Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen their Market Position
The leading market players focus on forming strategic partnerships and expanding their businesses globally. The rapid adoption of technological advancements and operating on the latest platforms allow key market players to introduce new products. Also, the companies focus on redefining their existing products to enhance their product portfolio and propel growth.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:
CorTech GmbH (Germany)
Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation (ArchiMed) (U.S.)
DIXI MEDICAL (Dixi) (France)
PMT Corporation (U.S.)
UNIQUE MEDICAL Co., LTD (Japan)
inomed Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)
Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.)
Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.)
