U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,757.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,041.00
    +59.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,507.25
    -34.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.70
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.64
    +1.19 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.00
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9791
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.39
    +1.84 (+6.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8910
    -0.1770 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,997.76
    -238.83 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.82
    -8.30 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.50
    +10.23 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

With 8.7% CAGR, Psoriasis Treatment Market Size worth USD 47.24 billion by [2022-2029]

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Psoriasis Treatment Market size is estimated to reach USD 47.25 Billion by 2029, mentions that the market stood at USD 24.33 billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2029

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The psoriasis treatment market size was USD 24.33 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 26.37 billion in 2022 to USD 47.24 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Psoriasis Treatment Market, 2022-2029.” Factors, such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of plaque psoriasis, and psoriasis arthritis, will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increased focus on biologics by prominent players will foster the market growth.

Industry Development

  • October 2021 - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the availability of ILUMYA in Canada for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis to strengthen its presence in Canada.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/psoriasis-treatment-market-100600


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.7%

2029 Value Projection

USD 47.44 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 26.37 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

166

Key Players

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Psoriasis Treatment Market Growth Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis

The rise in prevalence of psoriasis around the globe has created a huge demand for safe and effective therapies for the treatment.

Biologics or biological therapy is one of the most adopted treatment options.


Drivers & Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis & Rocketing Biological Therapy Approvals to Augment Market Growth

Factors such as the increasing occurrence of psoriasis on a global scale and rising demand for safe and effective therapies will boost the psoriasis treatment market growth during the forecast period. Integration of biologicals in the treatment of psoriatic disorders and rising collaborative efforts among the dominant players will increase the footprint of the market. Also, increased focus on developing biologics will fuel the growth of the market.

However, high medications costs will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period to a certain extent.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/psoriasis-treatment-market-100600


COVID-19 Impact

Increasing Demand for Treatment to Boost Sales During Pandemic

The ongoing pandemic resulted in a positive impact on the market for psoriasis treatment due to contributing factors, including higher demand for treatment, increased investments for R&D, and rising revenue among the dominant players. Additionally, few research organizations linked COVID-19 and psoriasis, which triggered growth in the market volume. The rising telemedicine sector played a great role in increasing the footprint of the market during the forecast period.

Psoriasis Treatment Market Segmentations:

Segmentation

By Drug Class

  • TNF Inhibitors

  • Interleukins Inhibitors

  • Others

By Type

  • Plaque Psoriasis

  • Psoriatic Arthritis

  • Others

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Parenteral/Systemic

  • Topical









Segments

Drug Class, Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region are Studied

Based on drug class, the market is divided into TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and others.

By type, the market is broken down into plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and others.

With respect to route of administration, the market is segmented across oral, parenteral/systemic, and topical.

By distribution channel, the market is fragmented across hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Quick Buy Psoriasis Treatment Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100600


Report Coverage

The market report for psoriasis treatment contains a detailed view by pivoting across critical factors such as leading companies and various segments & sub-segments. Additionally, the report also contains the ongoing industry developments and future market trends. Also, the report also provides the factors that are expected to impact the sector in a meaningful way.

Regional Insights

North America to Steer Toward Dominance Due to Rising Awareness Among Consumers 

North America will occupy the largest psoriasis treatment market share during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of biological therapies, increasing investment regarding research & development, and rising consumer awareness among the general population. Additionally, a strong presence of well-built infrastructure and rising investments in long-term and preventive healthcare facilities will boost the market in the region.

Europe will account for a substantial market share in terms of global contribution due to increasing prevalence of psoriasis across European countries.

Asia Pacific will witness considerable market growth due to increasing government initiatives toward raising awareness among the general population.

Competitive Landscape

Diversified Distribution Networks & Collaborative Efforts to Push Prominent Players Towards a Profitable Path

The sector of psoriasis treatment is highly fragmented with players, including Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and AbbVie Inc. occupying a major share. These players are attributed to the top position due to their vast distribution networks. Additionally, they are focused on mergers & acquisitions and collaborations with major dermatology and immunology organizations. For example, in July 2020, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc announced that it received approval from the U.S. FDA for Stelara. Stelara is a product that is used for treating moderate psoriasis in children from ages 6-11. Others are focused on introducing novel biologics products by introducing huge investment opportunities in R&D.


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/psoriasis-treatment-market-100600


List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

  • LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

  • Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

  • Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

  • UCB S.A. (Belgium)

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis for Key Countries/Region

    • Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches Etc.

    • Pipeline Analysis for Key Companies

    • Regulatory Framework by Key Countries

    • Global Reimbursement Scenario

  • Global Psoriasis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

      • TNF Inhibitors

      • Interleukins

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Plaque Psoriasis

      • Psoriatic Arthritis

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

      • Oral

      • Parenteral

      • Topical

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital Pharmacies

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Online pharmacies

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

ToC Continue…!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/psoriasis-treatment-market-100600


Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the global psoriasis treatment market worth?

According to Fortune Business Insights the global market stood at USD 24.33 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 47.24 billion by 2029.

What are the key factors driving the psoriasis treatment market growth?

The rise in prevalence of the disease around the globe, growing strategic collaborations and mergers among key players, and the demand for safe and effective therapies for treatment are some of the factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Down Between 25% and 33%: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in October

    Cummins (NYSE: CMI), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have been through plenty of business cycles. Investing equal amounts in each industrial stock produces a dividend yield of 4.2%, while exposing your portfolio to three industry-leading businesses.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Commodities Roared Into New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices set for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week brings a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over De

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 0.4%.

  • Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Jumps 11.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • AMD Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Worst Slump in PC Shipments in Years

    The company cites a weaker-than-expected PC market and “significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.”

  • ExxonMobil Sees Its Earnings Gusher Continuing. Is the Oil Stock a Buy?

    The oil giant anticipates that its financial results will hold up quite well, despite the recent slide in crude prices.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump

    The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking. Four of the nation's largest lenders -- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley -- will report third-quarter earnings Friday, Oct. 14. The results are expected to show a slide in net income after turbulent markets choked off investment-banking activity and lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers who fall behind on their payments.