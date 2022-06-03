U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

With 8.76% CAGR, Military Antenna Market to Hit USD 6.61 Billion by 2029 | Rising Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Military Antenna Market are Antcom Corporation (U.S.), Cobham Advance Electronic Solutions (U.K), Comrod Communication AS (Norway, Eylex Pty Ltd. (Australia), Hascall-Denke (U.S.), L3Harris Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The military antenna market size was USD 3.3 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 3.67 billion in 2022 to USD 6.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.76% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Military Antenna Market, 2022-2029". The market is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements in smart antennas and the adoption of developed equipment instead of conventional equipment.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Antcom Corporation (U.S.)

  • Cobham Advance Electronic Solutions (U.K)

  • Comrod Communication AS (Norway)

  • Eylex Pty Ltd. (Australia)

  • Hascall-Denke (U.S.)

  • L3Harris Technologies Ltd. (U.S.)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (Israel)

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

  • Terma A/S (Denmark)

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/military-antenna-market-101824

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2019

USD 3.67 billion

Revenue forecast in 2026

USD 6.61 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 8.76% 2022 -2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Application, By Frequency, and Platform

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Antcom Corporation (U.S.), Cobham Advance Electronic Solutions (U.K), Comrod Communication AS (Norway, Eylex Pty Ltd. (Australia), Hascall-Denke (U.S.), L3Harris Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

The current Russia-Ukraine war crisis altered the dynamics of the European defense industry in 2022. Approximately 25 nations planned to support the Ukraine war crisis. These countries provide support in terms of weaponry support, finance, special military operations, and others. The European and NATO countries provide ammunition, ground surveillance radars, firefinder weapons, and other systems into western Ukraine via Poland. Thus, rise in demand for military antenna has been observed in recent times. These factors are expected to surge the product demand for the satellite communication and defense sector.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/military-antenna-market-101824

Segment-

Ground Military Antennas Dominates Market Due to Rising Border Security Issues

By frequency, the market is divided into high frequency, ultra-high frequency, super high frequency, and extremely high frequency.

Based on type, the market is segmented into dipole antenna, aperture antenna, traveling wave antenna, loop antenna, and array antenna.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into communication, surveillance, SATCOM, electronic warfare, and telemetry.

According to platform, the market is trifurcated into airborne, marine, and ground.

Geographically, the market share is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information about recent developments and trends in the industry. Also, drivers and restraints affect market development and global expansion. Furthermore, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis and COVID-19 pandemic is highlighted in this report. A list of prominent players in the market is given, along with the companies' recent launches and business growth strategies. Furthermore, regional market insights are provided with statistical data and factual information about the market.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

The market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for replacing conventional equipment with technically advanced equipment. Also, there are government initiatives to modernize military programs and develop border security by strengthening satellite communication activities. Thus, satellite communication equipment demand is surging due to increasing space exploration programs. These factors are anticipated to ensure the global military antenna market growth in the coming years.

However, high costs associated with the R&D of the military antenna are likely to hinder the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/military-antenna-market-101824

Regional Insights:

North America Holds Prominent Market Share Due to Dominant Defense Industry

North America holds the highest global military antenna market share during the forecast period due to military dominance in the U.S. Also, rising investment in the defense sector is expected to drive the regional market. The regional market stood at USD 1.25 billion in 2021.

Europe is expected to hold the second-highest global market share due to the adoption of technological advancements in the industry. Also, European countries support Ukraine, which aids in increased product demand in the defense sector.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Russia Ukraine War Analysis on Global Military Antenna Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military Antenna Market

    • Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    • Impact of Russia Ukraine War Analysis on Global Military Antenna Market

  • Global Military Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency

      • High Frequency

      • Ultra-High Frequency

      • Super High Frequency

      • Extremely High Frequency

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Dipole Antenna

      • Aperture Antenna

      • Travelling Wave Antenna

      • Loop Antenna

      • Array Antenna

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

      • Airborne

      • Marine

      • Ground

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Communication

      • Surveillance

      • SATCOM

      • Electronic Warfare

      • Telemetry

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-pacific

      • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/military-antenna-market-101824

Competitive Landscape:

Long-Term Contracts Allow Key Players to Propel Growth

The key market players focus on forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their business in segmented regions. Also, implementing innovative product development strategies allow companies to enhance their product portfolio and attract global customers.

Key Industry Development:

  • November 2021: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. received a USD 125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare and adverse communication systems that safeguard the U.S. military operations and warfighters.

Read Related Insights:

C5ISR Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Growth Report, 2028

Electronic Warfare Market Size, Report & Industry Growth [2028]

Military Radar Market Size, Growth | Global Report [2021-2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


