U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,631.25
    -22.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,215.00
    -138.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,021.50
    -80.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.40
    -9.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.89
    -0.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,688.10
    -21.20 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    -0.56 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.22
    +2.70 (+8.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1077
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4840
    +0.1540 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,252.35
    -152.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.14
    -15.89 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.00
    -55.09 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

$8.8 Billion Worldwide Self-Organizing Network Industry to 2027 - Featuring Airhop Communications, Airspan Networks, Amdocs and Cellwize Wireless Technologies Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Self-Organizing Network Market

Global Self-Organizing Network Market
Global Self-Organizing Network Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Organizing Network Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-organizing network market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.02% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A self-organizing network (SON) refers to a mobile network software solution that manipulates complex network operations to deliver enhanced network performance. It is designed for planning, configuring, managing, diagnosing and troubleshooting network errors through advanced automated configurations.

A well-designed and efficient SON system can achieve and maintain high levels of network performance by continuously finding improvement patterns, minimizing workload on the network operator and automating various network management processes. Owing to this, it finds extensive application across various sectors, such as e-commerce, advertising, media, entertainment and healthcare.

Rapid urbanization, along with the rising demand for advanced systems to manage network complexities, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing requirements for higher bandwidth spectrum and growing mobile data traffic load on the existing networks have led to the widespread adoption of SONs across the globe.

Furthermore, the virtualization of mobile networks is also providing a boost to the market growth. SONs are increasingly being deployed with cloud-based Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) models and software-defined networking (SDN) systems by telecom service providers, which aid in creating virtual, flexible and cost-effective mobile networks.

Various technological advancements, such as the integration with the 5G spectrum and the Internet of Things (IoT) that aid in network management, fault management and optimizing coverage, capacity and network performance, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with extensive investments in the telecommunication sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airhop Communications Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Amdocs Inc., Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Teoco Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global self-organizing network market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global self-organizing network market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the network infrastructure?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the network technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global self-organizing network market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Self-Organizing Network Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Offering
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Network Infrastructure
7.1 Core Network
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Radio Access Network
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Backhaul
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Wi-Fi
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Architecture
8.1 Centralized Self-Organizing Networks
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Distributed Self-Organizing Networks
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hybrid Self-Organizing Networks
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Network Technology
9.1 2G/3G
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 4G/LTE
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 5G
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Speech Coding
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Authentication and Network Security
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Wireless Application Protocol
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Application in 3G System
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Intermachine Communication
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Global Positioning System
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Gaming
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Airhop Communications Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Airspan Networks, Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Amdocs Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Comarch SA
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 Ericsson
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Nokia
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Qualcomm Incorporated
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Teoco Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 Viavi Solutions Inc.
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.14 ZTE Corporation
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdkn48

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chi

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • One of the most reliable stock market indicators — short-interest ratio — is near a record high, and that’s a bearish omen

    Investors are betting heavily on a decline in stock prices. They're usually right, according to research.

  • Why Are My Inflation-Protected Bonds Falling When Inflation Is So High?

    You would think this would be TIPS’ time to shine. Instead, the prices of Treasury inflation-protected securities—government bonds that are adjusted to keep up with inflation—have declined this year, even as inflation has soared. The comparable loss for ICE’s index of regular Treasury bonds was 13.5%.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

    Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Walgreens Stock, and 2 Reasons to Sell

    If you want income, you're in the right spot, but if you want growth, you might want to look elsewhere.

  • Global Chip Stocks Tumble as Biden Expands Technology Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks across the globe slipped Monday after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concerns that the industry’s downturn is far from over.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transf

  • Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) may be sending bullish...

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

    Specifically, there are a pair of pharmaceutical companies whose roster of in-demand medicines makes their prospects better than most in the face of market turbulence of any kind, so let's analyze each and see why they could be a smart pickup for some downside protection. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a company that needs no introduction, especially not after its rapid development and commercialization of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Furthermore, Pfizer has a veritable cornucopia of other medicines that people rely on, too.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: What Will Ailing Market Rally Discover On Columbus Day?

    The market rally attempt is reeling, back near bear lows. What will investors discover on Columbus Day?