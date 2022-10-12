U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

With 8.8% CAGR, Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Size worth USD 20.58 Billion in 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, The Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.58 Billion in 2028, the market size was USD 10.56 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.8%

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enzyme replacement therapy market size is predicted to reach USD 20.58 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market, 2021-2028. Enzyme replacement therapy is a method in which patients are given various types of enzymes to help them overcome enzyme shortages or malfunctions. The increasing prevalence of rare, chronic, and inherited ailments, such as lysosomal storage diseases and genetic disorders, is driving the need for efficient treatment alternatives. The market size stood at USD 10.56 billion in 2020 and USD 11.43 billion in 2021.

Key Industry Development:

January 2021: Hunterase ICV has been approved for production and sale in Japan to treat Hunter syndrome, according to Clinigen Group plc.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enzyme-replacement-therapy-market-106424


Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 20.58 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

10.56 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

150


Report Coverage:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the industry, with a focus on key factors such as top players, products, and end-users. Aside from that, it provides market information and covers major industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned variables, the study covers a number of other factors that have contributed to the market's recent expansion.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased Government Financing and Awareness in Individuals to Drive Market Growth

The global prevalence of lysosomal storage disorders such as Gaucher, Fabry, Pompe, and MPS is gradually increasing. According to data published by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in August 2021, approximately one in 40,000 people in the U.S. suffers from Pompe disease, with an estimated 32,950 cases. According to the National Fabry Foundation, the overall Fabry patient population in the U.S. was roughly 7,713 in May 2020. As a result, the presence of a large patient population with uncommon lysosomal storage disorders raises demand for effective treatment alternatives such as enzyme replacement therapy.

Furthermore, increased government and non-profit initiatives in various countries to raise public awareness about rare diseases lead to a progressive increase in the detection rate of uncommon diseases. As a result, major factors such as favorable reimbursement policies and government financing for treatment in developed nations are increasing the rate of acceptance of this therapy. As a result, this is driving the market expansion over the projection period. However, shortage of experienced healthcare personnel for this therapy and insufficient reimbursement regulations in emerging nations are limiting the global enzyme replacement therapy market growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enzyme-replacement-therapy-market-106424


Segments:

Drug Class, Route of Administration, Indication, End-User, and Region are Studied

On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into Imiglucerase, Agalsidase, Alglucosidase Alfa, Pancrelipase, Idursulfase, Laronidase, Velaglucerase alfa, Elosulfase alfa, Asfotase alfa, Galsulfase, and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is split into oral and parenteral. On the basis of indication, the market is divided into Pompe Disease, Type 1 Gaucher disease, MPS (Mucopolysaccharidosis), Fabry Disease, Hypophosphatasia, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into home care settings & infusion centers and hospitals. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

  • Alglucosidasealfa

  • Agalsidase

  • Pancrelipase

  • Idursulfase

  • Laronidase

  • Imiglucerase

  • Elosulfasealfa

  • Asfotasealfa

  • Galsulfase

  • Velaglucerasealfa

By Route of Administration

  • Parenteral

  • Oral

By Indication

  • Type 1 Gaucher disease

  • Pompe Disease

  • MPS (Mucopolysaccharidosis)

  • Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

  • Fabry Disease

  • Hypophosphatasia

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare settings & Infusion Centers

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enzyme-replacement-therapy-market-106424


Regional Insights:

North America to be a Leader of the Global Market

In 2020, the market in North America was estimated to be worth USD 5.09 billion. The increased prevalence of rare lysosomal storage disorders, such as Fabry disease, Pompe disease, and others, and the strong direct presence of key industry participants in this region contribute to this region's dominance in the global market. In addition, the existence of a large number of infusion facilities in this region is boosting the market growth. According to Healio, about 3,600 infusion sites were open in the U.S. in 2019, serving a huge patient population undergoing enzyme replacement therapy for a variety of uncommon disorders.

In 2020, Europe had the second-largest share of the global market. This is attributed to advantageous payment policies in a few European nations for several rare lysosomal disorders such as Gaucher disease, MPS, and others. According to F1000 Research Ltd., the Polish National Health Fund developed a national drug program in 2019, under which a patient was reimbursed for the first time in ERT for Fabry disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Offer a Wide Range of Products to Create Strong Market Presence

BioMarin, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are among the market's most established participants. One of the main reasons for these firms' market domination is their significant focus on acquisition and alliance with other important market players to increase their product reach globally. For example, in September 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited signed a collaboration and partnership arrangement with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. with the goal of commercializing JR-141 outside of the U.S. to treat Hunter syndrome.

List of Key Market Players:

  • BioMarin (San Rafael, U.S.)

  • Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Gaithersburg, U.S.)

  • fizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Sanofi (Paris, France)

  • AbbVie Inc. (Lake Bluff, U.S.)

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

  • JCR Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ashiya, Japan)

  • Nestlé (Vevey, Switzerland)


Quick Buy Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Research Report - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106424


Table of Content

  • Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

      • Alglucosidase alfa

      • Agalsidase

      • Pancrelipase

      • Idursulfase

      • Laronidase

      • Imiglucerase

      • Elosulfase alfa

      • Asfotase alfa

      • Galsulfase

      • Velaglucerase alfa

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

      • Parenteral

      • Oral

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

      • Type 1 Gaucher disease

      • Pompe Disease

      • MPS (Mucopolysaccharidosis)

      • Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

      • Fabry Disease

      • Hypophosphatasia

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Homecare settings & Infusion Centers

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

      • Alglucosidase alfa

      • Agalsidase

      • Pancrelipase

      • Idursulfase

      • Laronidase

      • Imiglucerase

      • Elosulfase alfa

      • Asfotase alfa

      • Galsulfase

      • Velaglucerase alfa

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

      • Parenteral

      • Oral

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

      • Type 1 Gaucher disease

      • Pompe Disease

      • MPS (Mucopolysaccharidosis)

      • Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

      • Fabry Disease

      • Hypophosphatasia

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Homecare settings & Infusion Centers

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

        • By Indication

      • Canada

        • By Indication

Toc Continue…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/enzyme-replacement-therapy-market-106424


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


