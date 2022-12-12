U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

With 8.9% CAGR, Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Size worth USD 1,119.4 Million in 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market size is projected to grow from USD 529.4 million in 2021 to USD 1,119.4 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug-eluting balloon catheters market size was valued at USD 529.4 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 615.2 million in 2022 to USD 1,119.4 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

August 2022: To investigate the safety and effectiveness of peripheral sirolimus drug-coated balloons, BD recently announced the beginning of the first-in-human prevision trial. The studies' objective was to evaluate sirolimus' potential as a future therapy option for people with Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD).


Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drug-eluting-balloon-catheters-market-107028


Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the global market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Adversely Obstructed Market due to Decreased Demand for these Devices

During the pandemic, the market shrank as a result of COVID-19's effects. The lockdown limitations and fewer people seeking cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment were to blame for this. According to revenue, the global drug-eluting balloon catheters market growth decreased by -13.7% in 2020 compared to the previous year. This resulted from a decrease in the quantity of surgical treatments for peripheral and coronary intervention.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drug-eluting-balloon-catheters-market-107028


Driving Factors

Greater Efficiency Related with Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Over Drug-eluting Stents to Surge Demand for these Catheters

Through minimally invasive surgery, drug-eluting balloon catheters release an anti-proliferative medication directly into the vascular wall without the use of stents. The use of these devices is a strategy that shows promise for the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of using these catheters for angioplasty in the treatment of conditions such in-stent restenosis, high bleeding risk, and small-vessel disease.

Segments

Launch of Paclitaxel-coated Balloon Catheter Products in the Market to Fuel the Segment’s Growth

Based on drug, the market is segregated into paclitaxel, sirolimus, and others. The paclitaxel segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Strong Presence of the Drug-coated Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Indication to Boost the Segment’s Growth

Based on indication, the market is classified into coronary intervention and peripheral intervention. The peripheral segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Increased Preference of Patients to Visit Hospitals for Angioplasty Procedures to Fuel Segment’s Growth

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and specialty clinics and catheterization laboratories.
The hospitals & ASCs segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.


Quick Buy – Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107028


Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by New Launches by Key Players

The North America market generated a revenue of USD 256.9 million in 2021. Heart disease is becoming more common in the region, and market participants are putting more of a priority on new product launches there, which is why the market is dominant.

Having held a sizeable portion of the market in 2021, the Europe drug-eluting balloon catheters market share is anticipated to expand significantly in the next few years.

In the study period, the CAGR for the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest. A growing patient population's demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising incidence of peripheral artery disease in the area are factors attributed to the region's high rate of market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Medtronic (Ireland)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

  • BD (U.S.)

  • B. Braun SE (Germany)

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • BIOTRONIK (Germany)

  • Cordis (U.S.)

  • MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)


Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drug-eluting-balloon-catheters-market-107028


Detailed TOC:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), in 2021 – By Region

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • New Product Launches

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug

      • Paclitaxel

      • Sirolimus

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

      • Coronary intervention

      • Peripheral intervention

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Hospitals & ASCs

      • Specialty Clinics and Catheterization Laboratories

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North America Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug

      • Paclitaxel

      • Sirolimus

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

      • Coronary intervention

      • Peripheral intervention

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Hospitals & ASCs

      • Specialty Clinics and Catheterization Laboratories

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug

      • Paclitaxel

      • Sirolimus

      • Others

TOC Continued….


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/north-america-fats-oils-market-100873


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Amgen in Advanced Talks to Buy Horizon Therapeutics

    The U.S. biotech company was the last of three suitors standing in an auction for the drugmaker. A deal would likely be valued at well over $20 billion and mark the largest healthcare merger of the year.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Oil Rises After Last Week’s Plunge as Key Pipeline Stays Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as a crucial North American pipeline remained shut and the market digested the latest virus developments in China. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgePutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyWest Tex

  • Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgePutin Says Russia M

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-basement-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 38% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • Maersk replaces CEO to steer shipping firm through turbulent waters

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday it had appointed Vincent Clerc, who has been with the firm for 25 years, to replace Soren Skou as Chief Executive Officer as of Jan 1. Company veteran Clerc, who currently heads the company's Ocean & Logistics business, is taking the helm at a time of slowing demand for transport and logistics as a global recession looms. "The strong tail winds that benefited the supply chain industries during the pandemic are coming to an end," said chair of the board Robert Maersk Uggla in a statement.

  • Amgen set to buy biotech firm Horizon at $26 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. biotechnology company has offered about $116.5 for each Horizon share, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. The offer is at about a 20% premium to Horizon's closing price of $97.29 on Friday. Sanofi said on Sunday that it no longer intends to make an offer for Horizon.

  • Microsoft Tops the Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    The company is No. 1—again—in the Drucker Institute’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. But below No. 1, there were a lot of changes, especially among technology companies.

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to slash 2022 banker bonuses in Asia by up to half - sources

    Morgan Stanley plans to slash investment bankers' annual bonuses by as much as 50% in Asia, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter, as the Wall Street firm reins in costs to tackle tough market conditions that have hit its revenue. The scale of the cuts in Asia could be replicated in Morgan Stanley's U.S. and European operations, and would be in contrast with 2021 when its top bankers earned up to 20% more in bonuses globally, said the sources. Bonus payout discussions are currently underway at Morgan Stanley globally, they said.

  • How Much Should I Have in Savings by 70?

    Part of retirement planning includes determining how much to save and invest so you can enjoy the type of lifestyle you desire. Setting your savings target by age can be a good way to organize your strategy and gauge how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does the Average 70-Year-Old Have in Savings? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • Robinhood Has a new Plan as it Fights for Survival

    Robinhood , the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for their future the Robinhood way - no employer necessary." The brokerage will offer a 1% "match" to customers who contribute money to an individual retirement account through the program.

  • Post-pandemic, consumers want things to return to normal. Employees? Not so much

    More than two and a half years later in a world yearning for normalcy, many workers are fed up and don't want to go back to the way things were

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

    Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.

  • Gas prices are now lower than at this time last year. Could they fall below $3 a gallon in the months ahead?

    Gas prices on Thursday were slightly less on average than they did one year ago — with a slim one-cent margin — but experts say there could be cheaper gas in the weeks and month to come. Thursday’s national average for a gallon of gas was approximately $3.33, AAA said. Six months after drivers were snapping photos of high prices at the pump, gasoline-industry experts say the downward trend is due to a combination of falling crude-oil prices and a drop in driver demand after the traditionally busier summer months.