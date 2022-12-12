With 8.9% CAGR, Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Size worth USD 1,119.4 Million in 2029

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market size is projected to grow from USD 529.4 million in 2021 to USD 1,119.4 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug-eluting balloon catheters market size was valued at USD 529.4 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 615.2 million in 2022 to USD 1,119.4 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

August 2022: To investigate the safety and effectiveness of peripheral sirolimus drug-coated balloons, BD recently announced the beginning of the first-in-human prevision trial. The studies' objective was to evaluate sirolimus' potential as a future therapy option for people with Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD).





Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drug-eluting-balloon-catheters-market-107028





Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the global market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Adversely Obstructed Market due to Decreased Demand for these Devices

During the pandemic, the market shrank as a result of COVID-19's effects. The lockdown limitations and fewer people seeking cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment were to blame for this. According to revenue, the global drug-eluting balloon catheters market growth decreased by -13.7% in 2020 compared to the previous year. This resulted from a decrease in the quantity of surgical treatments for peripheral and coronary intervention.

Story continues





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drug-eluting-balloon-catheters-market-107028





Driving Factors

Greater Efficiency Related with Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Over Drug-eluting Stents to Surge Demand for these Catheters

Through minimally invasive surgery, drug-eluting balloon catheters release an anti-proliferative medication directly into the vascular wall without the use of stents. The use of these devices is a strategy that shows promise for the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of using these catheters for angioplasty in the treatment of conditions such in-stent restenosis, high bleeding risk, and small-vessel disease.

Segments

Launch of Paclitaxel-coated Balloon Catheter Products in the Market to Fuel the Segment’s Growth

Based on drug, the market is segregated into paclitaxel, sirolimus, and others. The paclitaxel segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Strong Presence of the Drug-coated Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Indication to Boost the Segment’s Growth

Based on indication, the market is classified into coronary intervention and peripheral intervention. The peripheral segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Increased Preference of Patients to Visit Hospitals for Angioplasty Procedures to Fuel Segment’s Growth

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and specialty clinics and catheterization laboratories.

The hospitals & ASCs segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Quick Buy – Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107028





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by New Launches by Key Players

The North America market generated a revenue of USD 256.9 million in 2021. Heart disease is becoming more common in the region, and market participants are putting more of a priority on new product launches there, which is why the market is dominant.

Having held a sizeable portion of the market in 2021, the Europe drug-eluting balloon catheters market share is anticipated to expand significantly in the next few years.

In the study period, the CAGR for the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest. A growing patient population's demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising incidence of peripheral artery disease in the area are factors attributed to the region's high rate of market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Medtronic (Ireland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

BIOTRONIK (Germany)

Cordis (U.S.)

MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)





Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drug-eluting-balloon-catheters-market-107028





Detailed TOC:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), in 2021 – By Region Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Key Industry Developments Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Paclitaxel Sirolimus Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Coronary intervention Peripheral intervention Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics and Catheterization Laboratories Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Paclitaxel Sirolimus Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Coronary intervention Peripheral intervention Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics and Catheterization Laboratories Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Paclitaxel Sirolimus Others



TOC Continued….





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/north-america-fats-oils-market-100873





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



